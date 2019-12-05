Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil company Aramco has announced a stock price of 32 riyals, or 8.53 US dollars per share, laying the groundwork for a 25.6 billion US dollar sale in what could be the biggest initial public offering (IPO) ever.
The figure released on Thursday also affirms a 1.7 trillion dollar valuation for Aramco, exceeding both Microsoft and Apple.
The sale is part of a plan by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to sell a 1.5% stake in the country’s crown jewel to help fuel the kingdom’s economy.