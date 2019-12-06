With less than a week until polling day, the latest from the General Election campaign features heavily on the front pages of Friday’s papers.

The Times leads with four Brexit Party MEPs defecting to the Conservatives and urging people to back Boris Johnson’s party – with Nigel Farage hitting out at the quartet which includes Annunziata Rees-Mogg, sister of Jacob.

The Daily Mail carries a similar story saying the Brexit Party “bigwigs” dramatically quit.

The Daily Telegraph leads with the Jewish Labour Movement’s submission to the Equality and Human Rights Commission, where the group accuses Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn of making the party a “welcoming refuge for anti-Semites”.

The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: ‘Corbyn has made Labour a welcoming refuge for anti-Semites. The party is cast in his image’ #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/cOwk34Pd4q — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 5, 2019

Metro leads with journalist Andrew Neil issuing an “unprecedented on-air challenge” to Boris Johnson, calling for him to be interviewed before polling day.

The Daily Mirror carries a similar story, calling the PM a “chicken”.

While the i says it is “crunch time” for Mr Corbyn as the Labour leader and Mr Johnson go head to head on Friday.

Friday's front page: Crunch time for Jeremy Corbyn – Labour leader speaks to i in last-ditch attempt to appeal to wobbling Labour voters #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/0ZNwF2vDeV — i newspaper (@theipaper) December 5, 2019

The Daily Express says Mr Johnson has accused his Labour opponent of a plot to “fiddle” a second Brexit referendum.

Away from the election and the Guardian leads with a “surge” in measles outbreaks which the paper says caused 142,000 deaths across the world last year.

Guardian front page, Friday 6 December 2019: The rising toll of measles: nearly 10m cases and 142,000 deaths pic.twitter.com/x9Ivp9bOpU — The Guardian (@guardian) December 5, 2019

The Sun leads on the “hero” who tackled the London Bridge terror attacker with a fire extinguisher, reporting he was mentored by victim Jack Merritt.

Tomorrow's front page: Hero who tackled London Bridge terrorist with fire extinguisher is on parole for manslaughter and victim was his mentor https://t.co/RqkKkMeKrK pic.twitter.com/1hfDS5A15K — The Sun (@TheSun) December 5, 2019

The Financial Times runs with the flotation of Saudi Aramco.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 6 December https://t.co/IUMKci6w7w pic.twitter.com/DivpjSQAAe — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 5, 2019

And the Daily Star reports on a court appearance by the daughter of Sir Lenny Henry and Dawn French.