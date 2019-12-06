An automatic Russian supply ship carrying tons of supplies successfully blasted off heading for the International Space Station.

The Progress MS-13 cargo ship lifted off as scheduled on a Soyuz rocket from the Russian space complex in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.

It successfully entered a designated preliminary orbit and is set to dock with the space outpost on Monday.

LIFTOFF! At 4:34am ET, a Russian Progress cargo spacecraft launched to the @Space_Station carrying: ⛽ 1,433 pounds of propellant💨 110 pounds of oxygen💧 926 pounds of water🛠 3,014 pounds of parts More about its journey to our orbiting laboratory: https://t.co/Ul4wMT9Py1 pic.twitter.com/VSmLxpvuq4 — NASA (@NASA) December 6, 2019

The Progress is carrying about three tons of food, fuel and supplies to the space station, which currently has six astronauts aboard.

Nasa astronauts Andrew Morgan, Jessica Meir and Christina Koch; Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency; and Russia’s Alexander Skvortsov and Oleg Skripochka.