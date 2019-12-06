A 51-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 12-year-old boy killed in a hit-and-run outside his school in Essex.

Harley Watson died in hospital after a vehicle ploughed into children who were leaving Debden Park High School, in Loughton, shortly before 3.20pm December 2.

Terence Glover, of Newmans Lane, Loughton, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with his murder.

Harley Watson was killed in a hit and run (Essex Police/PA)

The defendant is also charged with 10 counts of attempted murder and one of driving a Ford Ka dangerously.

The 10 counts of attempted murder relate to 23-year-old Raquel Jimeno and six boys and three girls aged between 12 and 16 who were hurt in the collision in Willingale Road, Essex Police said.

Glover, who appeared in the secure dock flanked by two security officers, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address, and to state his nationality as British, during the three-minute hearing.

The defendant, wearing a grey prison-issue tracksuit, was not asked to enter pleas.

Glover was remanded in custody to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court on December 9.

Harley was described by his family as a “good, kind, helpful and lovely boy”.

In a statement released through Essex Police, they said: “We are so devastated by what has happened.

“We would like to thank everyone for their kind wishes and concern.

“However as a family we would like people to respect our privacy and allow us to grieve in peace.”

Scores of well-wishers have donated to a GoFundMe.com fundraising page in his memory, which had raised more than £54,000 by Friday morning.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about Monday’s incident to call 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.