A preliminary hearing for a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into a helicopter crash that claimed four lives will be held next month.

George Allison, 57, from Winchester, Hampshire; Sarah Darnley, 45, from Elgin, Moray; Duncan Munro, 46, from Bishop Auckland, Country Durham, and Gary McCrossan, 59, from Inverness, died when the Super Puma fell into the sea off Shetland.

A total of 14 people were rescued when the helicopter carrying oil workers from the Borgsten Dolphin platform crashed two miles short of Sumburgh Airport on August 23 2013.

Victims (from left) Duncan Munro, George Allison, Gary McCrossan and Sarah Darnley (Police Scotland/PA)

A public notice published on Friday by the Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service states a preliminary hearing for the FAI will take place at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on January 29.

A Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) spokesman said: “The procurator fiscal has initiated the judicial process for a fatal accident inquiry into the four deaths that resulted from the Sumburgh helicopter crash.

“COPFS appreciates the importance of this inquiry to those affected.

“The nearest relatives of those who lost their lives have been informed of this development.

“The Crown is working closely with the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service who are responsible for scheduling all dates and the venue for the inquiry.”