A murder investigation has begun after a man was knifed to death near Harrods department store in a suspected robbery, as he made his way home from a nearby restaurant.

Another man was also injured in the attack, while the 26-year-old victim was one of three men who were fatally stabbed in a little over 12 hours of violence in London.

Exauce Ngimbi, 22, was pronounced dead just after 2.30pm on Thursday in Hackney, east London, after an altercation involving a group, while another man was stabbed to death in Deptford, south-east London, at about 3am Friday.

Harrods, in Knightsbridge, was open on Friday, although a crime scene was in place nearby after police had been called to Brompton Road just after midnight.

The 26-year-old man was found unconscious with a stab wound to the back and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not been formally identified, but his family has been told.

Police were called to Bronze Street, SE8 at 03:00hrs on Fri, 6 Dec following a report of a stabbing. A man was pronounced dead at the scene & initial inquiries are being carried out at pace. No arrests at this time. Got info? Call police quote CAD 836/6Dec or @CrimestoppersUK — Lewisham MPS (@MPSLewisham) December 6, 2019

Another man, who was with the victim, was also knifed in the attack, which is believed to have been carried out by two males, who detectives believe were trying to steal from them.

He remains in hospital, where his injuries are described as not life-threatening.

Chief Inspector Andy Partridge said: “It appears that the victims were going home having just attended a nearby restaurant.

“They were approached by two males on Basil Street, at the junction with Pavillion Road. It was here that the two male suspects confronted the victims.

“Although at an early stage, we believe that the victims were approached in order to steal property from them and were attacked during that encounter.

Due to an incident earlier this morning, unrelated to Harrods, police have closed public access to Hans Crescent, the pedestrianised road next to the store. This means that the Knightsbridge tube exit on to Hans Crescent remains closed, however Harrods is open. — Harrods (@Harrods) December 6, 2019

“We retain an open mind concerning the motive for the attack and are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry at a pace.

“I urge anyone who has information concerning this incident to contact my team, who are waiting to speak with you. All information will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

Scotland Yard has arrested three men, one aged 23 and two aged 26, and a 14-year-old boy, over the murder of Mr Ngimbi.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Considine said: “Exauce’s family are devastated but I want to assure them, and the wider public, that we will work tirelessly to ensure those responsible for this murder face justice.”

Last year, there were 141 police-recorded homicides in the capital, the highest in a calendar year since 2008, according to official Home Office statistics.

The PA news agency has identified 129 homicides so far in 2019, with three weeks of the year still to come.