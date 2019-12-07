With time running out to win votes, the political parties will be looking to take full advantage of the last weekend before the election.

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn are both out and about and will aim to capitalise on their showings at the head-to-head debate on Friday night.

But the Lib Dems and other parties also want to have their say before Thursday’s vote.

Saturday is also Small Business Day with all the parties set to speak to workers to set out their policies.

– Conservatives

Boris Johnson is continuing the Conservative campaign with a visit to north-west England, although his exact plans have not yet been disclosed.

– Labour

Jeremy Corbyn takes the Labour campaign to Wales, touring the country and appearing at a rally.

He will also talk to workers to try to convince businesses Labour is the best way forward.

– Lib Dems

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson will visit Hertfordshire to discuss her policies with small businesses to try to convince them to back her party.

– Brexit Party

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage travels to Sedgefield in County Durham where he will also meet business representatives.