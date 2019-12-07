Leaked documents used by Jeremy Corbyn as proof Tories are planning to sell off the NHS have been linked to a Russian disinformation campaign on Reddit, the social media platform has said.

Reddit said it had banned 61 accounts following an investigation of suspect activity.

The campaign shared the same pattern of activity as a Russian operation dubbed “Secondary Infektion” uncovered by Facebook earlier this year.

Mr Corbyn used the leaked documents as evidence the Government was at an advanced stage of negotiations with the US to open up the health service to American pharmaceutical companies.

Jeremy Corbyn: documents used by the Labour leader to prove the Conservatives are planning to sell off the NHS have been linked to a Russian disinformation campaign (BBC Handout/PA)

Reddit said it believed the documents were leaked as “part of a campaign that has been reported as originating from Russia”.

In a statement, Reddit said its investigation had found a “pattern of coordination” between the now-banned accounts on its site and a Russian campaign uncovered by Facebook earlier this year.

Information from the investigation into the “Secondary Infektion” campaign on Facebook was used to identify suspect accounts on Reddit.

Reddit said: “This group provides us with important attribution for the recent posting of the leaked UK documents, as well as insights into how adversaries are adapting their tactics.

“As a result of this investigation, we are banning… 61 accounts under our policies against vote manipulation and misuse of the platform. ”

Speaking at a news conference last month, Mr Corbyn said the 451 pages left Boris Johnson’s claim the the NHS wouldn’t be part of trade talks “in absolute tatters”.

There is currently no suggestions the documents were false or doctored in any way.

Boris Johnson during Friday night’s debate (BBC Handout/PA)

Reddit said the leaked files had first been posted in October and then reposted by a second account.

Pockets of accounts had worked together to “upvote” the posts using vote manipulation to make them more visible to users of the platform, it added.

These accounts had posted in different regional subreddits and in several different languages.

“As we have done with previous influence operations, we will also preserve these accounts for a time, so that researchers and the public can scrutinize them to see for themselves how these accounts operated,” Reddit said.

Labour again refused to discuss the source for the documents.

“These documents reveal the plot against our NHS. And of course neither the UK nor the US government have denied their authenticity. Our releasing them to journalists was clearly in the public interest,” a Labour spokesman said.