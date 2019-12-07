The M25 has reopened after a 55-tonne crane overturned and crashed across both sides of the carriageway.

The incident happened at Junction 27 with the M11 in Essex at around 5.30pm on Friday evening.

The crane overturned and crashed across both sides of the carriageway (@EP_RPU_South/Essex Police/PA)

Highways England said on Saturday that, following resurfacing, the “clockwise side has been reopened with a lane 3 closure in place whilst the central reservation is repaired”.

Shortly after 7am it said the anti-clockwise carriageway had also reopened, but with a single lane closure.

The incident caused huge tailbacks in both directions, including more than 10 miles on the clockwise carriageway.

Earlier, Essex Police confirmed that no-one had been seriously injured in the incident.

Pictures shared on social media showed an unknown liquid coming from the vehicle and covering parts of the road.

Several blocks from the carriageway had been broken off by the crane and spread across the junction, making it impossible for cars to pass.

Highways England said the accident damaged the central reservation and spilled diesel across the carriageway.