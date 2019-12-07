Pictures of politicians looking out of place on the football pitch are a classic part of UK general elections.

This campaign is no different, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson having a kickabout with youngsters on Saturday as part of a photo op.

So what do the main political parties have planned for the beautiful game?

What do the Conservatives say?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries his hand in goal (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Prime Minister has pledged extra cash for grassroots football in an attempt to bolster the UK and Ireland’s attempt to secure the 2030 World Cup.

Mr Johnson said he wants to invest an extra £550 million over a 10-year period into community sports facilities, increasing it from £180 million.

The Conservatives believe this would help develop a World Cup legacy by providing better access to facilities.

What does Labour say?

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn attempts a header in September (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Jeremy Corbyn has pledged to shake up the way football is run, saying clubs are “too important to be left in the hands of bad owners”.

Under Labour’s plans, supporters’ trusts would be able to buy shares when clubs change hands and have the power to appoint, and fire, at least two members of a club’s board of directors.

It will make Premier League teams hand over 5% of their TV rights income to grassroots football, paying for better facilities and pitches and supporting the next generation of players and coaches.

What do the Liberal Democrats think?

The Lib Dems have pledged to bring in “safe standing” at top-flight football games.

The party says the move would offer more choice, a better atmosphere, and cheaper tickets for fans.

Under the proposals, all Premier League and Championship sides could install rail seating in parts of their ground and permit spectators to stand for the entirety of the match in those areas.