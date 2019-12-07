Saturday saw Boris Johnson and Jo Swinson attempt to prove their sporting credentials as the election campaign entered its final weekend.

The PM also faced questions on his trustworthiness, while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was pressed on the source of leaked documents which were claimed to have originated from Russia.

Here are some of the highlights:

– What makes the Prime Minister’s blood boil

Boris Johnson said questions about his trustworthiness which have dogged his General Election campaign make his “blood boil”, in an interview with the Daily Mail.

“It was infuriating that I couldn’t deliver Brexit on October 31. But that was because Parliament passed a law, which was a constitutional innovation and abomination… forcing me to break my promise,” he told the paper.

“And so, when people talk about whether I can be trusted, it makes my blood boil because it was they that forced the Government to break its promise.”

– Corbyn dismisses Reddit Russia claims

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn gives a speech to supporters in Barry Island, South Wales (Victoria Jones/PA)

Jeremy Corbyn dismissed as “nonsense” controversy surrounding the source of leaked documents hailed by Labour as proof the Tories are planning to sell the NHS.

The Labour leader insisted the dossier was real after social media platform Reddit said the documents were disclosed as “part of a campaign that has been reported as originating from Russia”.

In a statement, Reddit said its investigation had found a “pattern of co-ordination” between the now-banned accounts on its site and a Russian campaign uncovered by Facebook earlier this year.

– All aboard the electric bus

Every bus on England’s roads will be electric-powered by 2030 under a Labour government as part of a £4 billion investment.

At present, there are 35,000 buses in use in England and only 700 of those are electric and mostly serving London, according to the party.

Switching to electric buses would reduce emissions by more than 70% and contribute towards Labour’s ambitious target of eradicating most carbon emissions within a decade. But the Conservatives said the policy is part of Labour’s “war on the motorist” because the money would come from Vehicle Excise Duty.

– Swinson vows to stay on as leader

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson plays tennis as she visits Shinfield Tennis Club in Reading (Aaron Chown/PA)

Jo Swinson has insisted she will remain Liberal Democrat leader even if the party fails to make significant gains in the General Election.

Ms Swinson said people have confidence in her leadership and the party is running a strong campaign, despite the Lib Dems slipping to the low to mid-teens in the opinion polls.

Asked if she would stand down if the party does not make major gains, Ms Swinson told the PA news agency: “No, because I have just been elected as leader of the Liberal Democrats four months ago with an overwhelming majority.”

– Leaders get sporty

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries his hand in goal before a football match between under 10 girls’ teams in Cheadle Hume (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Prime Minister had a kickabout with young football fans as election campaigning neared the final whistle.

Wearing black tracksuit jogging bottoms, black trainers and a grey hoodie, Mr Johnson managed to save some spot-kicks while others flew past him into the net.

Meanwhile, the Lib Dem leader took part in a tennis training session during a campaign visit to Reading. Returning volleys from a tennis coach, some of her shots hit photographers. Ms Swinson said: “That was really good fun, and I hit a few of you guys from the press.”

The PM has vowed to throw his weight behind a World Cup campaign if re-elected.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn compares beards with a supporter during a visit to Swansea (Victoria Jones/PA)

