Britain heads to the polls on Thursday and numerous presenters and pundits will be at the ready to bring the results to the public.

Most coverage will begin at 9.55pm as voting ends across the country, running through the night.

Here is what is happening on each TV channel.

Who is hosting election night coverage?

Huw Edwards (Matt Crossick/PA)

– BBC News

Huw Edwards will serve as lead presenter of BBC Election 2019, taking over from David Dimbleby, with Reeta Chakrabarti, Andrew Neil and Tina Daheley.

Jeremy Vine will feature again, to measure electoral shifts with the “swingometer”.

Naga Munchetty and Andrew Marr will be among the presenters on the ground in key locations, and analysis will come from reporters, including political editor Laura Kuenssberg, and polling expert Professor Sir John Curtice.

Sarah Smith and Kirsty Wark will broadcast live from Scotland.

– ITV News

Tom Bradby (Jeff Spicer/PA)

Tom Bradby will host ITV’s election night coverage, and will be joined by political editor Robert Peston and national editor Allegra Stratton.

Former chancellor George Osborne and his then-opposite number Ed Balls will also appear.

They will join former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson and former Labour home secretary Alan Johnson, among other guests.

Psephologists Jane Green and Colin Rallings will be on hand to examine the results of a joint exit poll for ITV, the BBC and Sky News, which will be published at 10pm when the polls close.

– Sky News

Dermot Murnaghan (Ian West/PA)

Dermot Murnaghan will be joined by former Commons speaker John Bercow for Sky News’ election night coverage.

Mr Bercow recently stepped down after 10 years, having been a controversial figure in the chair.

Sky News political editor Beth Rigby and deputy political editor Sam Coates will be joined by economics editor Ed Conway to analyse the results.

– Channel 4

Rylan Clark-Neal (Ian West/PA)

Channel 4 continues its traditional of hosting an alternative election night.

This year Supermarket Sweep and Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two presenter Rylan Clark-Neal will lead the coverage.

He will be joined by journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy and comedian Katherine Ryan.

Guests are expected to include former home secretary Amber Rudd and former Labour deputy leader Tom Watson.

What can you watch besides the election?

For those wanting to avoid the election, BBC Two will be running episodes of QI and Rick Stein’s Secret France throughout the night.

On ITV Two, presenter Keith Lemon will air a Christmas edition of Celebrity Juice featuring guest judges Holly Willoughby and Mel B.

Later, the channel will be showing episodes of Family Guy and American Dad!