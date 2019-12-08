It wasn’t quiet Christmas bells ringing when Boris Johnson and other members of his Cabinet joined the phone banks in a bid to drum up support at Conservative Campaign Headquarters on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, actor Steve Coogan canvassed in Lewes with Liberal Democrat candidate Oliver Henman and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was at Bangor University to address a Welsh members’ rally.

Here are some of the highlights:

– Tories reveal plan for post-Brexit border control

Under my leadership, a majority Conservative government will implement an Australian style, points based immigration system.

Ending free movement was at the front of many Leave voters’ minds when making their decision at the 2016 referendum.

Boris Johnson has revealed his plans for controlling Britain’s borders after Brexit and it is good news for the wealthiest investors, entrepreneurs and award-winning workers from abroad.

They will enjoy fast-tracked visas and be allowed to establish themselves in Britain without having a prior job offer.

Doctors, nurses and other health professionals will also be fast-tracked and given discounted visa fees as part of the new Australian-style points-based system for immigration.

– Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson smoked marijuana at university – and it was more than once

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson on the General Election campaign trail (Danny Lawson/PA)

Asked what the naughtiest thing she had done was, Ms Swinson told PA news agency: “I did smoke a fair bit of cannabis at university.”

Pressed to define a “fair bit” of cannabis, Ms Swinson said: “It wasn’t just one, and I did inhale.”

– PM broke rules of the road

"What is the naughtiest thing I've ever done?" The PM struggles to answer, but cycling on the pavement is the naughtiest thing @BorisJohnson is willing to admit to @SophyRidgeSky.

Also feeling in a confessional mood, the Prime Minister – after much wracking of his brain – said riding his bicycle on the pavement was his “naughtiest” deed.

“I think I may sometimes, how can I put this, I may sometimes when I was riding a bicycle every day – which I used to do – I may sometimes have not always obeyed the law about cycling on the pavement,” Mr Johnson told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme.

– Anti-Semitism could cost Labour the election

"We've done everything, I think, we can possibly do. We've apologised to the Jewish community"
#Marr asks Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell about anti-Semitism in the Labour Party

Labour has been dogged by criticism of its handling of anti-Semitism within its ranks in recent years, and shadow chancellor John McDonnell said the backlash could impact on its chances of winning power on polling day.

Mr McDonnell told the BBC’s Andrew Marr programme there were only “a small number” of anti-Semites in the party, but said he did “worry” the crisis could scupper Jeremy Corbyn’s bid to be prime minister.

– Let’s get tactical, urges brains behind Alan Partridge

Actor Steve Coogan canvassing in Lewes (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Comedian Steve Coogan – the man behind the Alan Partridge character and a self-dubbed “traditional Labour supporter” – has joined in with the celebrity tactical voting push.

Hugh Grant, Love Actually’s on-screen prime minister, was out last week campaigning in marginal seats and urging people to vote tactically to prevent Mr Johnson from securing a Commons majority.

Following his lead, Mr Coogan was in Lewes in East Sussex – a seat won by Tory Maria Caulfied in 2017 – pleading for people to “vote smart and box clever” to keep the Conservatives out of power.

Tweet of the day

Can puppy power push Mr Johnson to victory on Thursday?

4 days to go – let's get Brexit done!

Picture of the day

He might be too young to vote, but Noa Williams Roberts was trying to keep his fingers crossed for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn during a rally in Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

Video of the day

Boris Johnson dials in for a stint on the phone banks at CCHQ.

