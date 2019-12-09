The General Election campaign enters its final few days and the parties are ramping up their canvassing for every last vote.

Boris Johnson will target Labour heartlands to appeal to Leave voters, while Labour will again hope to drive home their messages on the NHS and the economy.

Conservatives

Boris Johnson will make campaign visits to the east of England, the North East and South West.

Leader of the Scottish Conservatives Jackson Carlaw (Jane Barlow/PA)

In Scotland, Tory leader Jackson Carlaw will launch an ad van in Newton Mearns.

Labour

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will also be campaigning in the South West, while shadow chancellor John McDonnell will give a speech on the economy in London.

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard will be at Edinburgh’s Royal Hospital for Sick Children where he will outline party plans to “invest in and revive” the health service.

Liberal Democrats

Sir Ed Davey will look to drum up support in Guildford (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Sir Ed Davey will be canvassing for votes in Guildford.

Scottish Lib Dem Leader Willie Rennie and Ross, Skye & Lochaber candidate Craig Harrow will visit the Wester Ross salmon fisheries processing centre.

Elsewhere

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon will take part in a photocall in Coatbridge, then join her party’s candidate for Lanark and Hamilton East, on a visit to the Wallace tea rooms where they will help bake a cake.

The SNP’s leader Nicola Sturgeon (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

And Deputy First Minister John Swinney will join SNP candidate Laura Mitchell on a visit to Walkers Shortbread in Aberlour.