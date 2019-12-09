The future of Brexit and last-ditch voting drives for the leaders of the major parties dominate the front pages of most of the nation’s newspapers to kick-off election week.

The Daily Mail and The Daily Telegraph lead off with Boris Johnson’s rallying cry to Leave voters ahead of Thursday’s election.

In the Daily Express, Mr Johnson warns that the fate of Brexit is on the line.

The Guardian and The Times have focused on both leaders’ last-ditch efforts to drum up votes.

Meanwhile The Independent leads with the Royal College of Physicians’ slamming both parties’ NHS promises as “undeliverable”.

Staying on the NHS, the i leads with accusations that NHS England has used misleading and flawed data to misrepresent patient waiting times.

The Daily Mirror reports on a four-year-old boy who had to be treated for suspected pneumonia on the hospital floor due to a lack of beds.

Leading the Financial Times is a story on Mr Johnson’s plans for a points-based immigration system and a tale on Beijing calling on the Chinese public sector to remove foreign computer equipment and software.

Away from the election, the Metro has splashed with the denial of an army veteran who was accused of making a racist gesture at Brazilian Manchester United star Fred during Saturday’s clash against Manchester City.

And the Daily Star has led with controversy for the BBC’s new streaming service.