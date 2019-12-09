Thirty-six players on trial in Spain’s most high-profile match-fixing case have been cleared of wrongdoing.

A Spanish judge issued the not guilty verdict, saying there was not enough evidence to convict the players and others on trial, including former Mexico coach Javier Aguirre.

More than 40 people were accused of match-fixing involving the Spanish league game between Levante and Zaragoza at the end of the 2010-11 season.

Ander Herrera (John Walton/PA)

The judge convicted two former Zaragoza officials of fraud — then-president Agapito Iglesias and club director Javier Porquera. They were given a 15-month prison sentence, although they are not likely to face jail time because sentences of less than two years for first-time offenders are often suspended in Spain.

Those accused were facing two years in prison and a six-year ban from football.

Among the players on trial were Ander Herrera, the former Manchester United player now with Paris Saint-Germain, former Leicester City midfielder Vicente Iborra, former Atletico Madrid captain Gabi Fernandez, River Plate midfielder Leonardo Ponzio, Serbian defender Ivan Obradovic, Lazio forward Felipe Caicedo, Italian defender Maurizio Lanzaro and Uruguay and former Middlesbrough striker Cristhian Stuani.

Vicente Iborra (Nigel French/PA)

Aguirre was Zaragoza’s coach at the time. He was among those who appeared in court to give evidence.

“I’m very happy for myself and for my family,” he said in a statement released by Leganes, his current club in Spain. “I always had faith in justice.”

The investigation began after Spanish league president Javier Tebas denounced the alleged match-fixing, saying a former player told him a result had been fixed.

The Spanish league said in a statement it respected the judicial system’s decision and it would continue to fight against any type of match-fixing in its competitions.

Cristhian Stuani (Richard Sellers/PA)

Prosecutors said there was evidence 965,000 euros (£812,000) was paid to Zaragoza’s squad and later transferred to Levante’s players to lose the match in the final round of the season. Zaragoza won 2-1 to avoid relegation, and Deportivo La Coruna were demoted as a result.

Former Zaragoza officials said the money was paid to motivate players, not fix the result of the game.

Prosecutors said players on both teams were aware of the match-fixing and there was evidence the money was transferred to Levante players after analysing tax reports and banking transactions.

The judge said in his ruling “there were was no evidence the money was given to Levante players to lose the match”.

A lower court had shelved the case but it was reopened last year after an appeal by prosecutors in Valencia, where Levante are based and where the match was played.

Zaragoza returned to the second division in 2014. Levante are in Spain’s top league.