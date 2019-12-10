The New Zealand volcano eruption has taken the attention of most of the nation’s front pages as the run to Thursday’s election continues to heat up.

The Times and the i have focused on the victims of Monday’s White Island volcano eruption.

The Times 10/12/2019White Island (Whakaari) volcano, as it erupts, in New Zealand. According to police, at least five people have died in the volcanic eruption at around 2:11 pm local time on 09 December. Photo : Michael Schade/EPA#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes @thetimes pic.twitter.com/FlXDaSRraA — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) December 9, 2019

Tuesday's front page: No sign of life – cruise ship guests among dead as volcano explodes#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/mcYfRq8f4l — i newspaper (@theipaper) December 9, 2019

Closer to home, the Metro, The Guardian and The Independent lead off with Boris Johnson’s reaction to the story of a four-year-old boy who was reportedly forced to spend the night on a hospital floor due to a lack of beds.

Tuesday’s Guardian: Tories accused of lying to distract from image of boy on hospital floor #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/l9VtgF5wfJ — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) December 9, 2019

Tuesday’s Independent: Now the child left waiting 57 hours in A&E for bed #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/wzl1Yw8bk7 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) December 9, 2019

Meanwhile the Daily Mirror splashed with a similar story of a baby who had to wait six hours on a hospital chair for treatment.

Tomorrow's front page: Here's another picture you won't want to look at, Mr Johnson #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/LBkjpf20MX pic.twitter.com/JaCRaYozWK — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) December 9, 2019

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail and Daily Express lead with Mr Johnson calling into question the future of the BBC licence fee.

Tuesday’s Daily Mail: Boris: I might axe TV licence #tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/vboRsvnTJ1 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) December 9, 2019

Tuesday’s Daily Express: Boris threat to axe BBC TV licence #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/ZN77XJXkiO — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) December 9, 2019

The Daily Telegraph has splashed with a Tory memo outlining the key constituencies that could see Jeremy Corbyn oust Mr Johnson “without gaining a seat”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Corbyn could win without gaining a seat'#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/FELtPLxGuT — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 9, 2019

The death of former United States Federal Reserve chairman Paul Volcker leads the Financial Times alongside a story on Tullow Oil’s 70% share drop.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 10 December https://t.co/A4unE4CH3R pic.twitter.com/icGAtFErHe — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 9, 2019

The Daily Star leads with a warning over gangs of “dognappers” plaguing families over the Christmas season.