Six people have been killed and three more wounded in a shooting in a hospital in the eastern Czech Republic, the prime minister and officials said.

The apparent suspect later shot himself dead as police approached his car.

Prime minister Andrej Babis told public television the shooting took place at around 7am in a waiting room, with the attacker opening fire at people’s heads from close range.

The PM said he was heading for the site, at the University hospital in the eastern city of Ostrava, 220 miles east of Prague.

Interior minister Jan Hamacek said police found the suspect’s car and he shot himself in the head as they approached and died from his injuries about half an hour later.

Mr Hamacek said police will be investigating his motive.

“I’d like to assure the public that there’s no danger any more,” he added.

Police identified the suspect as a 42-year-old man. Several hundred police officers had launched an extensive manhunt, using two helicopters, for the suspect and his silver-grey Renault Laguna.

Regional police chief officer Tomas Kuzel said the suspect used an illegally held Czech-made 9mm gun, and is believed to have acted alone.

Police published a photo of the suspect, having withdrawn an earlier photo of a different man. They said that man was now considered to be a witness.

Clinic director Jiri Havrlant told media the dead were four men and two women. Another man and a woman had to be operated on, while one person was more lightly wounded.