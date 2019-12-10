An appeals court has rejected Bill Cosby’s bid to overturn his sexual assault conviction.

The ruling is being closely watched as Cosby was the first celebrity convicted in the #MeToo era.

Cosby’s spokesman attacked the ruling as “a political scheme to destroy America’s Dad”.

The Pennsylvania state Superior Court says the trial evidence of five other accusers was evidence that Cosby had a “unique sexual assault playbook”.

Victim Andrea Constand, who has agreed to be named in reports, said the decision shows no one is above the law.

Cosby, who is serving a prison sentence, can now ask the state Supreme Court to consider his appeal.