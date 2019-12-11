Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has urged Labour supporters to vote tactically to prevent a Tory majority.

While campaigning in south east England, Ms Swinson called on Labour voters to switch to the Lib Dems where it could prevent a Conservative taking the seat.

Ms Swinson said: “So many people are still making up their minds, and in so many seats it looks like the result will be very marginal indeed.

“So, particularly how voters choose to, maybe even, vote tactically in many places – there are lots of seats where the Liberal Democrats are challenging the Conservatives, and whether or not a Boris Johnson Conservative MP is elected, or a Liberal Democrat MP is elected will depend on what Labour supporters decide to do in those seats.”

Ms Swinson also accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of sexism.

She told the PA news agency: “Boris Johnson has proven time and time again why he is unfit to be Prime Minister. He doesn’t care about anyone other than himself.

“He has certainly said and written many sexist things.

“We have seen more of them come out in the campaign, whether it is talking about patting his boss on the bum and sending her on her way, whether it is writing in a derogatory way about Muslim women.

“This is a man who has got an absolute history of talking about women in that way.”