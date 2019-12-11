More than 50,000 lights adorn this family home in Bristol, along with a life-size LED nativity.
Lee and Paul Brailsford have been decorating their mother Rosemary’s house in Brentry, Bristol, since 1994 to raise money for charity.
The brothers have raised more than £68,000 for The Grand Appeal, the charity for Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, so far.
They spent six weeks erecting the festive display, which features 15 Santas, 10 reindeer, 10 snowmen and 50 rope-light shapes.
There are trains, elves and a life-size nativity powered by 100,000 LED lights.
The property will be illuminated for five hours per day for 31 days – a total of 155 hours.
Donations can be made in person when visiting the Christmas display, or online at www.brailsfordlights.co.uk.