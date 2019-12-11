More than 50,000 lights adorn this family home in Bristol, along with a life-size LED nativity.

Lee and Paul Brailsford have been decorating their mother Rosemary’s house in Brentry, Bristol, since 1994 to raise money for charity.

The brothers have raised more than £68,000 for The Grand Appeal, the charity for Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, so far.

Last night we attended the Brailsford’s Christmas lights display! By transforming a quiet street in Brentry into a winter wonderland, this fantastic family has supported Bristol Children's Hospital since 2007. If this doesn’t make you feel Christmassy we don’t know what will… pic.twitter.com/mXiLBMIisZ — The Grand Appeal (@thegrandappeal) December 2, 2019

They spent six weeks erecting the festive display, which features 15 Santas, 10 reindeer, 10 snowmen and 50 rope-light shapes.

There are trains, elves and a life-size nativity powered by 100,000 LED lights.

The house features more than 50,000 Christmas lights (Ben Birchall/PA)

The property will be illuminated for five hours per day for 31 days – a total of 155 hours.

Donations can be made in person when visiting the Christmas display, or online at www.brailsfordlights.co.uk.