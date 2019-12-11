Local authorities have been issued with guidance by the official elections watchdog after a “small number” of people were wrongly told they could vote in the General Election on Thursday.

The Electoral Commission said the problems had arisen as a result of a “software issue” in a system used by some authorities.

In a statement, the commission said steps had been taken to ensure only those people who were eligible to vote would actually be able to do so.

“We are aware that some local authorities have been impacted by a software issue that has resulted in a small number of people being wrongly informed that they can vote on December 12,” the statement said.

“The commission has issued guidance for authorities to help ensure that those individuals affected are contacted and given the correct information.

“Only those eligible and correctly registered will be able to cast their vote on polling day.”