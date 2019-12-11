Police are investigating the “very strange” discovery of several hundred dead starlings on a road on Anglesey.

A total of 225 birds were found near Llyn Llywenan in Bodedern on Tuesday afternoon with “many others” on a hedge on the side of the road but none in the nearby fields.

Police say the deaths are a mystery and have called in experts from the Government’s Animal & Plant Health Agency to examine the birds.

In a post on the Twitter page of North Wales Police’s rural crime team, Pc Dewi Evans said: “Many of you will have seen on social media a video going around of an incident on Anglesey where numerous starling have been killed, many starlings.

“We don’t know how it has happened.

“There are approximately 225 dead starling on the road itself and many others along the hedge on either side of the road.

“No starling apparent in the fields on either side which is very strange.

“So we have got officers now from the Animal & Plant Health Agency who are going to seize some of these starlings with a view to having them examined, looking for poison for example or looking for any other thing that might have killed these animals.”

Police are appealing for information about the incident which they say happened at about 3.40pm on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the Animal and Plant Health Agency said: “We received reports of a large number of dead starlings yesterday evening and are investigating possible causes.”