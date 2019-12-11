A young boy sexually assaulted in his bedroom by an intruder no longer feels “secure and safe” at home, his mother has said.

Officers were called to a residential property in Ickenham, Hillingdon, west London, shortly after midnight on November 23 following a report that a man had gained entry and sexually assaulted a child in his bedroom.

The man fled the property on The Greenway after the boy, whose age has not been given to protect his identity, told him he would phone the police.

Scotland Yard have released new CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to and the boy’s family have joined police in urging anyone with any information to come forward.

The man police would like to speak to (Scotland Yard/PA)

His mother said it was the first time the family had felt “frightened” in their own home.

“We are frightened going to and from our house, we are frightened in our home, a home that we have built, loved and felt safe in for 15 years,” she said.

“No-one should in this day and age face such fear when at home, which should be a place of sanctuary.

“Since the incident on 23 November our son has been unable to feel secure and safe, he has been unable to sleep in his own room.

“It’s impacted on his schooling and his activities, he is quiet but trying to be so, so brave.

“What he endured is something no child of his age should, and the memory of what happened may fade with support but will never leave him completely.”

Police said there was no sign of forced entry into the property and it is believed that the suspect gained entry through an insecure door.

The victim’s younger sibling was also in the property at the time of the incident, but no-one else was disturbed, officers said.

The newly released footage issued by police shows a man leaving Ruislip Gardens station at about 11.30pm on November 22.

A previous black and white image captured him about 20 minutes later passing a parade of shops on Ickenham Road, near the junction with The Greenway.

The suspect is described as white, of slim build with short hair and stubble, and was wearing a pair of blue jeans, a t-shirt and a dark coloured coat.

In her appeal, the victim’s mother said the family are unable to “carry on as normal” until the perpetrator is caught.

She continued: “The thought of him closing his eyes and picturing the man wanting to harm him breaks our heart.

“We have tried to carry on as normal but that fear is still there in the back of all our minds and it won’t go until this man is caught.

“For the sake of our family putting this to rest, and for the safety of others, please help us in apprehending him.”

Detective Sergeant David Baldwin, from the West Area Command Unit’s Safeguarding team, thanked the public for their help with the investigation so far.

He said: “We are yet to identify the man we would like to speak to and so hope that the brave decision taken by his parents to speak out, in tandem with the new moving images, may help progress inquiries.”

He added: “Whilst incidents such as this are thankfully very rare, I encourage people to ensure that their homes are kept secure at all times and to report anyone acting suspiciously and to remain vigilant.”

There have been no arrests and inquiries continue.

Anyone who recognises the man in the images or has any information is asked to contact police quoting CAD 145/23NOV.