Boris Johnson has not voted for himself on polling day after registering to vote in Westminster rather than his own marginal London constituency.

The Prime Minister broke with a tradition set by his recent predecessors and voted at Methodist Central Hall, near Downing Street, at around 8.15am.

Incumbents of Number 10 have in the past voted in the constituency they lived in while serving as an MP.

He opted to vote in central London despite a heavy tactical voting campaign to oust him from his own Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat.

Mr Johnson took the seat with a 5,034 majority at the snap election two years ago but pro-European Union campaigners have urged Remainers to unite behind Labour’s Ali Milani in a bid to topple the former London mayor this time round.

Boris Johnson has represented the Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat since 2015 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

When the ex-journalist was elected to the seat in 2015, he was living in Islington, famously giving a statement outside his home when declaring for Leave before the 2016 referendum.

On polling day in 2017, then-prime minister Theresa May voted in her constituency of Maidenhead and David Cameron had his say in Witney in 2015.

At the General Election in 2010, Gordon Brown turned up to his local polling station in North Queensferry, situated in the Dunfermline and West Fife constituency he resided in and next to his own seat of Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath.

Tony Blair also voted with his family at a polling station in his constituency of Sedgefield, County Durham, in 2005, even though he had been in Downing Street for eight years by that point.

Tony Blair and his wife Cherie walk with sons Euan (left) and Nicky walk to a polling station in Trimdon, in his Sedgefield constituency, to cast their votes in the 2005 General Election (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Tory leader Mr Johnson turned up to the polling station in Storey’s Gate, a street overlooked by Westminster Abbey, with his dog Dilyn in tow on Thursday, only an hour after polls opened.

His local Tory candidate in the constituency of Cities of London and Westminster is Nickie Aiken.

The seat is also being targeted by Chuka Umunna, who joined the Liberal Democrats this year after quitting the Labour Party.

Mr Johnson took around three minutes to vote and, upon exiting the polling station, posed for pictures with his pet before heading back to Downing Street.

The Conservative Party has been approached for comment.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn voted at 9.30am with wife Laura Alvarez in Islington North, where he lives and has represented as an MP since 1983.