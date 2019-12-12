Jamie Oliver’s Fifteen Cornwall restaurant is closing with immediate effect, putting up to 100 jobs at risk.

The social enterprise, at Watergate Bay near Newquay, and run separately from the TV chef’s food empire, is to shut down following “an independent financial review”.

It has helped train dozens of unemployed or disadvantaged workers since 2006.

Jamie Oliver outside Fifteen Cornwall at Watergate Bay (Barry Batchelor/PA)

Despite carrying Mr Oliver’s name under licence, Fifteen Cornwall is owned by the Cornwall Food Foundation (CFF) and Mr Oliver has no financial ties to the restaurant.

In a statement, the CFF said: “As a charity and social enterprise restaurant we have welfare and safeguarding responsibilities which we are doing our utmost to resolve.

“We are talking with partners to find a way for the support for people we work with to continue, including those on the Fifteen training programme and Food for Change. ”

Jamie Oliver on the beach near Fifteen Cornwall (Barry Batchelor/PA)

The announcement comes seven months after Mr Oliver’s own UK restaurant businesses, Barbecoa, and his original Fifteen, in London, were all shut down, leaving 1,000 staff redundant.

CFF chief executive Matthew Thomson said: “We are extremely grateful to all our loyal customers and amazing suppliers and to the partners, staff and trainees that have made Fifteen Cornwall and the Cornwall Food Foundation so special for almost 14 years.”

Fifteen Cornwall was established with a mix of private and public funding, including from the European Union and the South West Regional Development Agency.