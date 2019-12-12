Boris Johnson is on course to secure a Tory majority in the Commons, according to the exit poll for the General Election.

Tories - 368

Labour - 191

SNP - 55

Lib Dems - 13

Others - 22

After six weeks of campaigning across the country in wet and chilly December conditions, the outcome of the third General Election in just under five years should be known in the early hours of Friday.

10.08pm

Actor Hugh Grant who campaigned for Lib Dem candidates and was outspoken against the Tories had this reaction to the exit poll results on Twitter:

There goes the neighbourhood. — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) December 12, 2019

10.05pm

The pound soared against the dollar and the euro as the exit poll predicted a Conservative majority.

A pound was up 1.85% to 1.342 dollars and up 1.09% to 1.202 euros within minutes of the announcement.

10pm

The exit poll predicts Tories on 368; Labour on 191; SNP on 55; Lib Dems on 13, with others taking 22 seats.

9.50pm

Here’s an estimation of when the results could be expected.

(PA Graphics)

Earlier the party leaders cast their votes – except for the Brexit Party’s Nigel Farage who had a postal ballot.