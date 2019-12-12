Boris Johnson is on course to secure a Tory majority in the Commons, according to the exit poll for the General Election.

Tories - 368

Labour - 191

SNP - 55

Lib Dems - 13

Others - 22

After six weeks of campaigning across the country in wet and chilly December conditions, the outcome of the third General Election in just under five years should be known in the early hours of Friday.

10.30pm

The Prime Minister has tweeted his thanks

Thank you to everyone across our great country who voted, who volunteered, who stood as candidates. We live in the greatest democracy in the world. pic.twitter.com/1MuEMXqWHq — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 12, 2019

10.28pm

Further Labour reaction from former Blair cabinet member Andrew Adonis, who is now in the Lords:

On the doorstep in this election, the biggest issue by far was Jeremy Corbyn. Essentially the election was a referendum on Corbyn I had more doorstep conversations about the IRA than the fate of Brexit — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) December 12, 2019

And from high-profile Labour candidate Jess Phillips:

There are very few words for how heartbroken I am for the community I represent who have been through enough. — Jess Phillips Esq., (@jessphillips) December 12, 2019

10.25pm

Conservative Party chairman James Cleverly told Sky News: “I’ve always felt polls should be taken with a degree of caution.”

He added: “Maths is maths, but if, and it’s a big if, the numbers play out as per that exit poll, then yes, that is numerically a big majority.”

Speaking about possible Labour losses in northern England and the Midlands, he said: “In long-standing Labour constituencies there was fury, not anger, fury, at both Labour and Jeremy Corbyn.”

Meanwhile, shadow chancellor John McDonnell said the results were “extremely disappointing” and the “appropriate decisions” will be taken on the future of Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership once the official results are known.

Speaking to BBC News, Mr McDonnell said: “I think Brexit has dominated, it has dominated everything by the looks of it.

“We thought other issues could cut through and there would be a wider debate, from this evidence there clearly wasn’t.”

On the future of Mr Corbyn’s leadership, Mr McDonnell said: “Let’s see the results themselves, as I say, the appropriate decisions will be made and we’ll always make the decisions in the best interests of our party.”

I promised @UKLabour would run the biggest people powered campaign our country has ever seen. And you, our members and supporters, have done just that. You're the heart of our party, and you have campaigned tirelessly to win so we can a build a fairer country. I thank you all. pic.twitter.com/Pic0pw9FCU — Jeremy Corbyn | Vote today 🌹 (@jeremycorbyn) December 12, 2019

10.21pm

If the exit poll is correct, Labour is on course for its worst performance at a general election in terms of seats since 1935.

Former Labour MP and independent adviser to the UK government on anti-Semitism, John Mann, blamed his former party leader for the predicted result:

Every doorstep, every workplace for the last 18 months has rejected everything to do with Corbyn, Corbynism and the cult of Corbyn. They can’t say they weren’t warned. Repeatedly. — John Mann (@LordJohnMann) December 12, 2019

10.17pm

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon tweeted that the exit poll suggested it had been a good night for her party.

Exit poll suggests good night for @theSNP – but it is just an exit poll and there are many marginals, so let’s just wait and see. What it indicates UK wide though is grim. #GE19 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 12, 2019

Green Party candidate Caroline Lucas had a less optimistic response:

If this exit poll is right, it’s a devastating blow for our climate, for future generations and for our democracy.It’s not just our relationship with the EU that will dominate the next few months, it will be our relationship with Scotland too — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) December 12, 2019

10.15pm

Polling expert Michael Thrasher said Jeremy Corbyn will go down as “one of the worst leaders in Labour’s history”.

Mr Thrasher, from the School of Sociology, Politics & Law at the University of Plymouth, told Sky News “the Conservatives have been heading for a clear majority all day long”.

He said: “It really is a remarkable election victory for Boris Johnson, a majority of 86 seats.

“For Labour it really is an appalling election result and possibly its worst performance in any general election since the second world war.

“So Jeremy Corbyn, I’m afraid, will go down as one of the worst leaders in Labour’s history.”

10.14pm

10.12pm

As in previous years, the exit poll has been commissioned jointly by the BBC, ITN and Sky News. It is different from other opinion polls because instead of asking people how they intend to vote, it asks people how they voted.

The current system of calculating the exit poll has been developed since the 2001 general election and has a very impressive track record of forecasting the result.

In 2017, the exit poll predicted the Tories would end up with 314 seats, just four short of the 318 the party actually won. Labour was forecast to win 266 (they finished on 262), the Lib Dems 14 (12), the SNP 34 (35), Plaid Cymru 3 (4), Ukip 0 (0), the Greens 1 (1) and others 18 (18).

10.08pm

Actor Hugh Grant who campaigned for Lib Dem candidates and was outspoken against the Tories had this reaction to the exit poll results on Twitter:

There goes the neighbourhood. — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) December 12, 2019

10.05pm

The pound soared against the dollar and the euro as the exit poll predicted a Conservative majority.

A pound was up 1.85% to 1.342 dollars and up 1.09% to 1.202 euros within minutes of the announcement.

10pm

The exit poll predicts Tories on 368; Labour on 191; SNP on 55; Lib Dems on 13, with others taking 22 seats.

9.50pm

Here’s an estimation of when the results could be expected.

Earlier the party leaders cast their votes – except for the Brexit Party’s Nigel Farage who had a postal ballot.