Boris Johnson is on course to secure a Tory majority in the Commons, according to the exit poll for the General Election.
After six weeks of campaigning across the country in wet and chilly December conditions, the outcome of the third General Election in just under five years should be known in the early hours of Friday.
10.55pm
Ex-Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson told ITV News it is too early to write off seats held by Scottish Tory MPs.
She added: “I think that before we start writing off half of the Scottish seats we probably want to see just how close this is.”
She added: “Either way these seats are so, so tight.”
10.50pm
Understandable disappointment from Labour candidates as they react to the exit poll predictions:
Labour’s Don Valley candidate Caroline Flint tweeted: “We’re going to hear the Corbynistas blaming it on Brexit and the Labour Uber Remainers blaming Corbyn. Both are to blame for what looks like a terrible night for Labour. Both have taking for granted Labour’s heartlands. Sorry we couldn’t give you a Labour Party you could trust.”
10.40pm
Former Labour spin doctor for Tony Blair, Alastair Campbell tweeted: “Dreadful result if true but in some ways all too predictable. The country decided some time ago Jeremy Corbyn not going to be PM and Boris Johnson made a promise on Brexit which enough people were prepared to believe.
“No doubt that he has a mandate for his withdrawal agreement now. The hard stuff then starts. But meanwhile, Labour has to face some hard truths – this was not just about Corbyn but the broader worldview and an economic plan that so many people did not believe.”
Brexit Party MEP and Westminster candidate Richard Tice, who set up the pro-Brexit campaign groups Leave Means Leave, tweeted:
10.35pm
The first ballot box has arrived for counting in Peterborough:
10.30pm
The Prime Minister has tweeted his thanks
10.28pm
Further Labour reaction from former Blair cabinet member Andrew Adonis, who is now in the Lords:
And from high-profile Labour candidate Jess Phillips:
10.25pm
Conservative Party chairman James Cleverly told Sky News: “I’ve always felt polls should be taken with a degree of caution.”
He added: “Maths is maths, but if, and it’s a big if, the numbers play out as per that exit poll, then yes, that is numerically a big majority.”
Speaking about possible Labour losses in northern England and the Midlands, he said: “In long-standing Labour constituencies there was fury, not anger, fury, at both Labour and Jeremy Corbyn.”
Meanwhile, shadow chancellor John McDonnell said the results were “extremely disappointing” and the “appropriate decisions” will be taken on the future of Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership once the official results are known.
Speaking to BBC News, Mr McDonnell said: “I think Brexit has dominated, it has dominated everything by the looks of it.
“We thought other issues could cut through and there would be a wider debate, from this evidence there clearly wasn’t.”
On the future of Mr Corbyn’s leadership, Mr McDonnell said: “Let’s see the results themselves, as I say, the appropriate decisions will be made and we’ll always make the decisions in the best interests of our party.”
10.21pm
If the exit poll is correct, Labour is on course for its worst performance at a general election in terms of seats since 1935.
Former Labour MP and independent adviser to the UK government on anti-Semitism, John Mann, blamed his former party leader for the predicted result:
10.17pm
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon tweeted that the exit poll suggested it had been a good night for her party.
Green Party candidate Caroline Lucas had a less optimistic response:
10.15pm
Polling expert Michael Thrasher said Jeremy Corbyn will go down as “one of the worst leaders in Labour’s history”.
Mr Thrasher, from the School of Sociology, Politics & Law at the University of Plymouth, told Sky News “the Conservatives have been heading for a clear majority all day long”.
He said: “It really is a remarkable election victory for Boris Johnson, a majority of 86 seats.
“For Labour it really is an appalling election result and possibly its worst performance in any general election since the second world war.
“So Jeremy Corbyn, I’m afraid, will go down as one of the worst leaders in Labour’s history.”
10.14pm
10.12pm
As in previous years, the exit poll has been commissioned jointly by the BBC, ITN and Sky News. It is different from other opinion polls because instead of asking people how they intend to vote, it asks people how they voted.
The current system of calculating the exit poll has been developed since the 2001 general election and has a very impressive track record of forecasting the result.
In 2017, the exit poll predicted the Tories would end up with 314 seats, just four short of the 318 the party actually won. Labour was forecast to win 266 (they finished on 262), the Lib Dems 14 (12), the SNP 34 (35), Plaid Cymru 3 (4), Ukip 0 (0), the Greens 1 (1) and others 18 (18).
10.08pm
Actor Hugh Grant who campaigned for Lib Dem candidates and was outspoken against the Tories had this reaction to the exit poll results on Twitter:
10.05pm
The pound soared against the dollar and the euro as the exit poll predicted a Conservative majority.
A pound was up 1.85% to 1.342 dollars and up 1.09% to 1.202 euros within minutes of the announcement.
10pm
The exit poll predicts Tories on 368; Labour on 191; SNP on 55; Lib Dems on 13, with others taking 22 seats.
9.50pm
Here’s an estimation of when the results could be expected.
Earlier the party leaders cast their votes – except for the Brexit Party’s Nigel Farage who had a postal ballot.