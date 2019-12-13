Police in Glasgow are investigating three cases of suspected voter fraud.
Glasgow City Council reported three cases of alleged “personation” following Thursday’s poll.
The offence occurs when a person votes as someone else.
It is understood one instance is being investigated in each of the Glasgow North, Central and South seats.
A Glasgow City Council spokesman said the authority is “co-operating with the police” on the matter.
BBC Scotland reported further possible cases of voter fraud in the Stirling and Paisley and Renfrewshire North constituencies.