Police in Glasgow are investigating three cases of suspected voter fraud.

Glasgow City Council reported three cases of alleged “personation” following Thursday’s poll.

The offence occurs when a person votes as someone else.

It is understood one instance is being investigated in each of the Glasgow North, Central and South seats.

A Glasgow City Council spokesman said the authority is “co-operating with the police” on the matter.

BBC Scotland reported further possible cases of voter fraud in the Stirling and Paisley and Renfrewshire North constituencies.