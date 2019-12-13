Boris Johnson is on course to secure a Tory majority in the Commons, according to the exit poll for the General Election.

Tories - 368

Labour - 191

SNP - 55

Lib Dems - 13

Others - 22

The evidence of the swing to the Conservatives could be seen in the second seat to be declared with the party taking Blyth Valley from Labour for the first time in 69 years.

12.58am

Democratic Unionist Party East Antrim candidate Sammy Wilson has denied his party has been left dismayed by exit poll indications that the Conservatives will be returned with a sizeable majority.

The Democratic Unionists became kingmakers in the last Parliament when Tory governments under Theresa May and Boris Johnson relied on their 10 votes through a confidence and supply deal.

DUP candidate for East Antrim Sammy Wilson as the counting continues at the Titanic exhibition centre, Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Wilson told the PA news agency that he was not surprised at the exit poll results, claiming Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had had a “toxic effect”.

“Obviously we’d have preferred to be in a situation we were in the last Parliament where we did have the influence and where it was fairly marginal, however for the country it probably wasn’t a great thing because no decisions could be made,” he said.

“I still wouldn’t be totally dismayed insofar as a big majority could actually mean that Boris Johnson can go in and be fairly bullish with the EU when it comes to negotiations, and if he does do that then many of the problems the current deal is going to cause Northern Ireland could disappear.”

12.53am

The scene at the Royal Highland Centre, Edinburgh (Lesley Martin/PA)

12.48am

New European Council President Charles Michel said EU leaders would discuss the results of the election later on Friday.

He said: “We will see what will be the official results but there is a strong message.

“We will have the discussion tomorrow in the European Council, Article 50, you know that we are ready for the next steps.

“We will see if it’s possible for the British Parliament to accept the Withdrawal Agreement to take a decision, and if it is the case, we are ready for the next steps.”

Ursula von der Leyen, the new president of the European Commission, added: “Of course we have to wait for the final result, but then we will congratulate the winner of the election and show our respect to all those who have participated.

“I think we will immediately listen to the prime minister just to be reassured and we have reaffirmed what the pathway is.”

12.41am

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove is surprised his party gained Blyth Valley.

Mr Gove said he was “delighted” for Ian Levy, a mental health worker and the new Tory MP for Blyth Valley, but added: “But I’ll be honest, I didn’t necessarily expect that we would win that seat.”

Speaking on Sky News, Mr Gove added: “Well, I think it’s still too soon, we’ve only had a limited number of results, to be prepared to be confident that the exit poll is right in all its particulars, but I do think it points to the fact that Jeremy Corbyn appears to have been decisively rejected by Labour voters.”

Mr Gove added that Mr Corbyn’s “failure to honour his manifesto commitment in 2017 to get Brexit done”, has damaged Labour’s vote, and that “the more that voters saw of Corbyn and his approach both on national security and on economics, the more they felt he was not the right person to be prime minister”.

12.40am

12.37am

Police in Glasgow are investigating three cases of suspected voter fraud.

Glasgow City Council reported three cases of alleged “personation” following Thursday’s poll.

The offence occurs when a person votes as someone else.

The first votes are being counted in Glasgow. #GE2019 pic.twitter.com/nOxSSnVMYw — Craig Paton (@craigpaton27) December 12, 2019

It is understood one instance is being investigated in each of the Glasgow North, Central and South seats.

A Glasgow City Council spokesman said the authority is “co-operating with the police” on the matter.

BBC Scotland reported further possible cases of voter fraud in the Stirling and Paisley and Renfrewshire North constituencies.

12.32am

The Liberal Democrats are “quietly confident” Sarah Olney will retake Richmond Park from Conservative Zac Goldsmith.

A senior party source said: “There aren’t going to be multiple recounts and I doubt there will be any recounts at all.”

12.27am

Anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller said if the exit poll is correct then the UK “will be out” of the EU and there will not be a second referendum.

Speaking to ITV, Ms Miller, a lawyer who has campaigned against the government’s Brexit strategy, said: “I don’t think there’ll be another vote. It will get passed as an Act of Parliament, it will then be ratified as an international treaty and we will be out.”

12.18am

Jon Lansman, the founder of Labour campaign group Momentum, said the decision about whether the Labour Party should replace Jeremy Corbyn as party leader doesn’t need to be taken “until the New Year”.

Mr Lansam said that Mr Corbyn has “achieved a great deal” on issues such as austerity, and that the election was “incredibly polarised because of Brexit”.

Speaking on ITV, Mr Lansam said: “I think maybe the manifesto was too long and too detailed, it’s a programme actually not for a government, but for 10 years. I think it’s a good programme, but maybe we need to have shorter, snappier manifestos.”

Mr Lansman continued: “The result is a disastrous result because millions of people in this country who are suffering from the affects of austerity are going to suffer badly.”

Thanks to every single incredible person who got involved in the campaign. We don't know the result yet and this is just an exit poll with many seats on a knife edge. But don't let anybody tell you the policies aren't popular – because they are. pic.twitter.com/PIcuTstdQy — Momentum – #VoteLabour 🌹 (@PeoplesMomentum) December 12, 2019

On whether Mr Corbyn should be replaced, he added: “I think Jeremy has to make those decisions himself. You know Jeremy has always been a reluctant leader, I don’t think he’ll overstay his welcome.

“But I think he should be able to make decisions. And I don’t think we should rush into these things. Christmas is not far away, I don’t think decisions really need to be taken about this until the New Year.”

12.15am

The joint-leader of East Dunbartonshire council has said “it is on a knife edge” whether Liberal Dem leader Jo Swinson will lose her seat to the SNP.

Andrew Polson, a Conservative councillor, said: “My gut reaction is that she might scrape through, but it’s on a knife edge.”

Mr Polson revealed that – according to his figures – Jo Swinson is polling 44% in his Bearsden South ward, which he described “strong Tory” area.

“You would really expect her to be polling 50%,” he said.

“She’s holding up in Bearsden, but the SNP have increased their vote. They’re polling 23% there, when you’d be expecting around 15%, so it’s on a knife edge.”

12.09am

One of Boris Johnson’s more colourful competitors in his Uxbridge and Ruislip South seat – Count Binface – waits for the result (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

12.05am

Former Tory MP Sir Nicholas Soames said the Tories winning in former Labour heartlands could “build a new Conservative majority across Britain for a generation”.

Sir Nicholas, the grandson of Sir Winston Churchill, lost the Tory whip earlier this year for supporting efforts to stop a no-deal Brexit but later had it restored, however, he is not standing in the General Election.

Speaking to BBC News, he said: “I don’t think the Prime Minister is solely a Brexit prime minister, I think he is a proper one-nation Tory.

“But it’s quite clear he persuaded – in a lot of seats in the North and the Midlands, I think, and elsewhere – that the Labour Party, the Corbyn Labour Party, was not the Labour Party they knew.”

He added: “This is a big change, it is a political watershed and it will be a different party but it is no bad thing for being that.

“This could build a new Conservative majority across Britain for another generation.”

12.03am

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas for the Conservatives as counting continues (Peter Byrne/PA)

11.58pm

Counting under way in Boris Johnson’s constituency

11.50pm

Votes are being counted at Manchester Central. In the room next door to the count 2,000 people are enjoying a Christmas party pic.twitter.com/JmogaenR8Q — Eleanor Barlow (@EleanorBarlow) December 12, 2019

Greetings from a chilly Magherafelt count centre where you wouldn’t be long about getting frostbit 🥶 I’ll be covering South Antrim, Lagan Valley and Newry & Armagh. #GE2019 #GeneralElection @PA pic.twitter.com/Hf3XXJwAOd — Áine McMahon (@AineMcMahon) December 12, 2019

11.42pm

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom – who just a few years ago came close to leading the Tory party herself – has claimed a little credit for that surprise Blyth Valley result.

Bloody brilliant!!!! And when my team and I went to campaign there, the huge plus was the fantastic support he had from young voters! https://t.co/PHe9ABOzQB — Andrea Leadsom (@andrealeadsom) December 12, 2019

Blyth Valley was ranked 85th on a list of Labour seats most vulnerable to the Tories.

11.38pm

Although some seats have already declared, it could still be a long night in some counting centres.

Counting is well under way at Omagh Leisure Centre. I'm covering West Tyrone and Fermanagh/South Tyrone (my own 🔴⚪️) for the foreseeable. pic.twitter.com/ir2AXbOoYE — Cate McCurry (@CateMcCurry) December 12, 2019

#GeneralElection postal voting slips and ballot boxes have started arriving at the ICC in Birmingham – verification of papers now under way in the main hall. pic.twitter.com/DxA4dttVAq — Matthew Cooper (@MatthewCooperPA) December 12, 2019

Plenty of busy people here at The Pods in North Lincolnshire – but we're not expecting the results for Scunthorpe or Brigg & Goole for a few hours yet. #ElectionDay2019 pic.twitter.com/qjQ8rwkoHC — Henry Clare (@HenryClarePA) December 12, 2019

11.33pm

Counting under way in Esher and Walton where Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been fighting to hold his seat.

11.31pm

RESULT: Following close behind in the race to be the first seat counted, Blyth Valley has changed from Labour to the Conservatives, with a majority of 712. This is a big shock as the seat had been held by Labour since 1950.

11.29pm

RESULT: Labour have held Newcastle Central, the first result to be announced in the 2019 General Election.

11.25pm

Millions of ballot papers will be verified and counted throughout the night (Joe Giddens/PA)

11.15pm

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has said he will not be “either as a temporary or a permanent” leader of the Labour Party if Jeremy Corbyn stands down.

Speaking on Sky News, he said: “The poll itself, I think it looks as though it’s Brexit-dominated, a lot of this I think was Brexit fatigue, people just wanted it over and done with and it put Labour in a very difficult position.”

He added that this was because some Labour constituencies voted to leave the European Union.

“It was always going to be difficult for us to straddle those positions,” he said, adding: “But also, it is about installing what is generally seen as the most right-wing extreme cabinet that we’ve seen in our history, and it means therefore, if they have a large majority like this, they will have, therefore, the opportunity to introduce some quite reactionary policies.

“If the electorate have decided this way, that’s democracy, you have to respect it. But I don’t think it will bring the country together, I think it will be divided still,” he said.

11.10pm

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said his decision to stand down in Tory-held seats prevented a hung parliament.

Speaking to BBC News, Mr Farage said: “I can tell you that if we had stood in every seat in the country it would have been a hung parliament.

The polls have now closed! Thank you for voting. pic.twitter.com/bduktSYil9 — The Brexit Party (@brexitparty_uk) December 12, 2019

“That would have been a disaster … I think the Liberal Democrats would have won an awful lot of seats.”

On Mr Johnson’s Brexit deal, Mr Farage said: “If the current treaty on the table with the political declaration passes unamended I can’t bring myself to support it.

“Look, I’ve spent my political career trying to get Brexit, alright. We’re going to get Brexit. Are we going to get the right one? Maybe not.”

11.05pm

Ballot boxes arrive at the Guildhall in Hull for counting (Danny Lawson/PA)

11pm

Health Secretary Matt Hancock – who featured prominently in the closing days of the campaign when he was dispatched to Leeds General Infirmary over the child photographed lying on a ward floor – has added his thanks to that from the PM.

A huge thank you to every single person who campaigned and voted for the @Conservatives – well done Boris #LetsMoveForward https://t.co/mLUFtmTh0O — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) December 12, 2019

10.55pm

Ex-Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson told ITV News it is too early to write off seats held by Scottish Tory MPs.

She added: “I think that before we start writing off half of the Scottish seats we probably want to see just how close this is.”

She added: “Either way these seats are so, so tight.”

“Too early to say” whether Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson will lose her seat, as per the exit poll forecast according to a Lib Dem source here at the count. pic.twitter.com/ofm2ta57zZ — Tom Eden (@TomEden11) December 12, 2019

10.50pm

Understandable disappointment from Labour candidates as they react to the exit poll predictions:

Thank you to all our volunteers, staff and activists who have worked their socks off. I know the exit poll is incredibly devastating but we will continue to keep faith in our great movement and the U.K. — Angela Rayner#VoteLabour 🌈 (@AngelaRayner) December 12, 2019

This looks abysmal. The result will be devastating for communities like mine all around the country who are now facing five years of Boris Johnson with unchecked power. I am more fearful for our country than at any point in my lifetime. — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) December 12, 2019

Devastating exit poll, almost too awful to contemplate the damage another five years of Tory rule will do to our country. If remotely accurate we have enormous lessons to learn how, after nearly a decade of Tory rule, people could not envisage Labour as the vehicle for change. — Louise Haigh (@LouHaigh) December 12, 2019

Labour’s Don Valley candidate Caroline Flint tweeted: “We’re going to hear the Corbynistas blaming it on Brexit and the Labour Uber Remainers blaming Corbyn. Both are to blame for what looks like a terrible night for Labour. Both have taking for granted Labour’s heartlands. Sorry we couldn’t give you a Labour Party you could trust.”

10.40pm

Former Labour spin doctor for Tony Blair, Alastair Campbell tweeted: “Dreadful result if true but in some ways all too predictable. The country decided some time ago Jeremy Corbyn not going to be PM and Boris Johnson made a promise on Brexit which enough people were prepared to believe.

“No doubt that he has a mandate for his withdrawal agreement now. The hard stuff then starts. But meanwhile, Labour has to face some hard truths – this was not just about Corbyn but the broader worldview and an economic plan that so many people did not believe.”

Brexit Party MEP and Westminster candidate Richard Tice, who set up the pro-Brexit campaign groups Leave Means Leave, tweeted:

The BXP has clearly played a massive role in reducing Labour votes and seats, thus changing the course of political history. Sky already recognise this. — Richard Tice (@TiceRichard) December 12, 2019

10.35pm

The first ballot box has arrived for counting in Peterborough:

The first ballot box arrives at Peterborough Arena where the Peterborough and North West Cambridgeshire election counts are taking place pic.twitter.com/wniDuyGIo6 — Sam Russell (@SamRussellPA) December 12, 2019

10.30pm

The Prime Minister has tweeted his thanks

Thank you to everyone across our great country who voted, who volunteered, who stood as candidates. We live in the greatest democracy in the world. pic.twitter.com/1MuEMXqWHq — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 12, 2019

10.28pm

Further Labour reaction from former Blair cabinet member Andrew Adonis, who is now in the Lords:

On the doorstep in this election, the biggest issue by far was Jeremy Corbyn. Essentially the election was a referendum on Corbyn I had more doorstep conversations about the IRA than the fate of Brexit — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) December 12, 2019

And from high-profile Labour candidate Jess Phillips:

There are very few words for how heartbroken I am for the community I represent who have been through enough. — Jess Phillips Esq., (@jessphillips) December 12, 2019

10.25pm

Conservative Party chairman James Cleverly told Sky News: “I’ve always felt polls should be taken with a degree of caution.”

He added: “Maths is maths, but if, and it’s a big if, the numbers play out as per that exit poll, then yes, that is numerically a big majority.”

Speaking about possible Labour losses in northern England and the Midlands, he said: “In long-standing Labour constituencies there was fury, not anger, fury, at both Labour and Jeremy Corbyn.”

(PA Graphics)

Meanwhile, shadow chancellor John McDonnell said the results were “extremely disappointing” and the “appropriate decisions” will be taken on the future of Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership once the official results are known.

Speaking to BBC News, Mr McDonnell said: “I think Brexit has dominated, it has dominated everything by the looks of it.

“We thought other issues could cut through and there would be a wider debate, from this evidence there clearly wasn’t.”

On the future of Mr Corbyn’s leadership, Mr McDonnell said: “Let’s see the results themselves, as I say, the appropriate decisions will be made and we’ll always make the decisions in the best interests of our party.”

I promised @UKLabour would run the biggest people powered campaign our country has ever seen. And you, our members and supporters, have done just that. You're the heart of our party, and you have campaigned tirelessly to win so we can a build a fairer country. I thank you all. pic.twitter.com/Pic0pw9FCU — Jeremy Corbyn | Vote today 🌹 (@jeremycorbyn) December 12, 2019

10.21pm

If the exit poll is correct, Labour is on course for its worst performance at a general election in terms of seats since 1935.

Former Labour MP and independent adviser to the UK government on anti-Semitism, John Mann, blamed his former party leader for the predicted result:

Every doorstep, every workplace for the last 18 months has rejected everything to do with Corbyn, Corbynism and the cult of Corbyn. They can’t say they weren’t warned. Repeatedly. — John Mann (@LordJohnMann) December 12, 2019

10.17pm

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon tweeted that the exit poll suggested it had been a good night for her party.

Exit poll suggests good night for @theSNP – but it is just an exit poll and there are many marginals, so let’s just wait and see. What it indicates UK wide though is grim. #GE19 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 12, 2019

Green Party candidate Caroline Lucas had a less optimistic response:

If this exit poll is right, it’s a devastating blow for our climate, for future generations and for our democracy.It’s not just our relationship with the EU that will dominate the next few months, it will be our relationship with Scotland too — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) December 12, 2019

10.15pm

Polling expert Michael Thrasher said Jeremy Corbyn will go down as “one of the worst leaders in Labour’s history”.

Mr Thrasher, from the School of Sociology, Politics & Law at the University of Plymouth, told Sky News “the Conservatives have been heading for a clear majority all day long”.

He said: “It really is a remarkable election victory for Boris Johnson, a majority of 86 seats.

“For Labour it really is an appalling election result and possibly its worst performance in any general election since the second world war.

“So Jeremy Corbyn, I’m afraid, will go down as one of the worst leaders in Labour’s history.”

10.14pm

10.12pm

As in previous years, the exit poll has been commissioned jointly by the BBC, ITN and Sky News. It is different from other opinion polls because instead of asking people how they intend to vote, it asks people how they voted.

The current system of calculating the exit poll has been developed since the 2001 general election and has a very impressive track record of forecasting the result.

In 2017, the exit poll predicted the Tories would end up with 314 seats, just four short of the 318 the party actually won. Labour was forecast to win 266 (they finished on 262), the Lib Dems 14 (12), the SNP 34 (35), Plaid Cymru 3 (4), Ukip 0 (0), the Greens 1 (1) and others 18 (18).

10.08pm

Actor Hugh Grant who campaigned for Lib Dem candidates and was outspoken against the Tories had this reaction to the exit poll results on Twitter:

There goes the neighbourhood. — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) December 12, 2019

10.05pm

The pound soared against the dollar and the euro as the exit poll predicted a Conservative majority.

A pound was up 1.85% to 1.342 dollars and up 1.09% to 1.202 euros within minutes of the announcement.

10pm

The exit poll predicts Tories on 368; Labour on 191; SNP on 55; Lib Dems on 13, with others taking 22 seats.

9.50pm

Here’s an estimation of when the results could be expected.

(PA Graphics)

Earlier the party leaders cast their votes – except for the Brexit Party’s Nigel Farage who had a postal ballot.