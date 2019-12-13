The Tory victory, of course, dominates the nation’s newspapers on Friday.

Some hailed Boris Johnson’s landslide victory gleefully, such as The Sun and the Daily Mail.

Other right-leaning titles played a slightly straighter bat, including the Daily Express – which cheered the result as a win for Brexit – and The Daily Telegraph.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Johnson on course for landslide exit poll puts Tories well ahead' #TomorrowsPapersToday #exitpoll #GeneralElection pic.twitter.com/SYfP5kQo8H — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 12, 2019

The left-leaning Daily Mirror, however, called the Tory landslide a “nightmare”.

The Times and The Guardian reported on the biggest Conservative win since the days of Margaret Thatcher.

As did The Independent, the i and Metro.

The Daily Star took a cheekier angle, reporting the victory to “Clown Prince” Boris Johnson, or “Bozo The Clown” as it calls him.

And the Financial Times, which went to print before the result was clear, has led with European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde setting out her vision for the institution.