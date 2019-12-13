Boris Johnson’s gamble on a snap election looks to have handsomely paid off with Labour forecast to lose 52 seats.

A BBC/Sky/ITV exit poll put the Tories on 368 seats, with Labour losses predicted in their working class heartlands where the PM’s “get Brexit done” message hit home with Leave voters.

Jeremy Corbyn is expected to address his future when his constituency results are announced.

Other key events from the counts:

– Jeremy Corbyn says he won’t immediately quit as leader, but would not lead Labour into another election.

– DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds loses seat

– Tories win Blyth Valley from Labour for the first time in 69 years

– Bright spots for Labour as they take Putney and Rosie Duffield keeps ultra-marginal Canterbury

– SNP predicted to win 55 of the 59 Scottish seats

3.20am

Winning his Islington North seat for the 10th time, Mr Corbyn thanked his voters.

He criticised the media intrusion on those people around candidates – thanking his family, including his wife and three sons, and close friends for their support during his campaign.

He went on to say it was a very disappointing night for Labour.

He said while Labour had popular policies, Brexit had polarised the debate.

He said he would not lead Labour in a future election – but said he would still lead the party while it discussed its future plans.

3.18am

A scuffle broke out in the crowd as shadow chancellor John McDonnell made a speech after winning his seat of Hayes and Harlington.

A police officer stepped in.

Mr McDonnell was heckled throughout his speech by a man shouting “terrorist”.

3.17am

Boris Johnson’s partner Carrie Symonds tweeted about Mr Goldsmith’s defeat:

Boris Johnson's partner Carrie Symonds tweeted about Mr Goldsmith's defeat:

3.16am

Conservative sources say the party has asked for a recount in Bedford.

The classic tight Conservative-Labour marginal is regarded as a good indicator of the national trend – the winner here has in most elections come from the party which won the election overall.

The loss of the seat by the Conservatives to Labour in 2017 highlighted the trend of the Tories losing their overall majority in Parliament. The Conservatives will regain the seat with a swing of 0.81%.

3.14am

RESULT: Tory Zac Goldsmith has lost Richmond Park to Lib Dem challenger Sarah Olney.

3.10am

3.05am

Former attorney general Dominic Grieve accused Boris Johnson of having an “incapacity to tell the truth”.

Mr Grieve, who had the Tory whip removed after he backed manoeuvres in Parliament to block a no-deal Brexit, told ITV: “As I’ve said throughout this campaign I’m a unionist – that matters to me very much and I am very fearful for the future of the union both in the context of Northern Ireland and of Scotland.

“So I have absolutely no regrets of standing on this platform at all.

“Indeed quite frankly with the leadership which Mr Johnson has been offering, and my own views about his suitability as a prime minister and his incapacity to tell the truth, I wouldn’t wish to be the member of a party that was led by him.”

Mr Grieve is standing as an independent candidate in the constituency of Beaconsfield.

3.03am

Hard-left socialism has been crushed tonight. Great news! — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) December 13, 2019

3am

Labour’s Rosie Duffield defied the national swing and won the ultra-marginal Canterbury seat with an increased majority.

Speaking after the announcement she said: “Thank you, thank you, thank you very much – the best constituency in the world.

“I am so grateful that you have given me another chance to be your MP and I will not let you down.

“Thank you everyone who has volunteered, there is no way I can thank you enough.”

Ms Duffield polled 29,018 votes, ahead of the Conservative candidate Anna Firth’s 27,182. In 2017 she was the surprise winner of the traditionally Tory stronghold seat, with a wafer-thin majority of 187 votes.

2.52am

Asked if she would run for leader of the party, Labour’s Jess Phillips told ITV: “I have absolutely no idea, is the truth. I haven’t slept for 48 hours.

“I don’t know what is going to happen next, but what I do know is that if we just think this is just some personality contest at the top of the party, that that’s going to be the answer to rescue the single greatest vehicle for social change, then we will inevitably end up in a poor situation.

“So I’m not going to sit here and start some sort of election race or even demand that Jeremy Corbyn goes because the Labour Party was never just about Jeremy Corbyn, it never was, regardless of the song.

It feels like a punch in the stomach, we will all be thinking of the harm that can be done to those we care for. I understand, I feel pain, take that anger you feel and know it has to be fuel. Maybe not tonight but tomorrow. — Jess Phillips Esq., (@jessphillips) December 12, 2019

“It was always about much much more, and we’ve got to do much much more to find out where we’ve been going wrong.”

Ms Phillips added: “People don’t trust Boris Johnson. There is no trust left in politics, and so the bar has got so low that we could allow somebody like Boris Johnson to rule our country with what seems like a blank cheque.

“We have got to rebuild trust, and that isn’t just about me, it is about so much more, and if people trust me then yes I will take a role in rebuilding, but I’m not going to sit here and just make your headlines tonight when the thing that matters to me more than anything, and that is having a healthy vehicle to change the world, is in tatters.”

2.48am

Labour MP Stella Creasy, who was targeted by anti-abortion activists in her Walthamstow seat has hit back at them as she was returned.

Labour MP Stella Creasy, who was targeted by anti-abortion activists in her Walthamstow seat has hit back at them as she was returned.

2.45am

Former Brexit secretary David Davis was late for his own winning declaration in Haltemprice and Howden.

Former Brexit secretary David Davis was late for his own winning declaration in Haltemprice and Howden.

He arrived about a minute after the announcement was complete.

He arrived about a minute after the announcement was complete.

2.40am

2.30am

Jeremy Corbyn has been seen talking to supporters on the count floor in Islington where he was joined by his wife, Laura Alvarez, and his communications chief, Seumas Milne.

He is not expected to give any statement on his future as Labour leader until his seat result is announced.

Jeremy Corbyn at the count at Sobell Leisure Centre (Joe Giddens/PA)

2.20am

Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage said he believes Boris Johnson will extend the transition period for leaving the EU until 2022.

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Farage said: “The truth of it is, half the Cabinet voted Remain. Michael Gove – I was with him earlier – clearly wants the softest of all Brexits.

“Boris, whilst he is committed to Leave, has never really, I don’t think, has been keen on leaving on WTO terms.

“My view is a big majority means that the influence of the ERG, the influence of those who are committed Eurosceptics, becomes a lot weaker and I would expect, I’ll predict, by July 1 we will be extending the transition period out until 2022.”

2.18am

2.14am

2.12am

Labour Party chairman Ian Lavery blamed the party’s Brexit stance for the poor show in the polls.

Mr Lavery, who held the Wansbeck seat but with 7,000 fewer votes, told BBC News: “My view is a simple view and that is that you cannot ignore democracy. You can try and push it away if you wish but the people in the North, the people who I associate myself with on a daily basis, are very much aggrieved.

“They are very angry at the fact that we’re still not out of the EU after three years and a half years. The thing is, they do blame the failure of the negotiators of the Tory Party, but they think and they have seen and they believe that the Labour Party is Remain Party.

“The fact of the matter is they are not going to tolerate that.”

He added: “I have been explaining to colleagues of mine for more than 18 months, possibly two years, that we shouldn’t have went down that path.

“But we are a democratic party and it’s not Jeremy Corbyn’s decision, this is a decision that was agreed by conference in 2019.”

2.10am

A fox runs across the front of 10 Downing Street early on Friday morning (Yui Mok/PA)

2.08am

A video posted to Twitter by Financial Times journalist Sebastian Payne showed Conservative chairman James Cleverly addressing activists at the party’s headquarters.

“However this plays out, we are in the world of good news,” he said.

“I love this organisation, I love the party… This is the most successful political movement in the history of mankind,” Mr Cleverly said to whoops and cheers.

2.05am

Laura Parker, the national co-ordinator of Labour campaign group Momentum, said: “Obviously we need to wait for the full results but it looks like Brexit dominated.

“It’s unquestionable that Labour’s policies are popular. Every poll shows it, and there is absolutely no appetite to go back to the centrist policies of old. But in this election we were squeezed by Brexit and it was the defining issue.”

1.58am

All hands to the count in Chipping Barnet, Finchley and Golders Green (Jacob King/PA)

1.53am

RESULT: Labour has won Putney from the Tories. The seat had been represented by Justine Greening who was Education Secretary under Theresa May, but had the Tory whip removed over her Brexit views and chose not to re-run.

1.50am

Former speaker John Bercow has reignited his rift with Andrea Leadsom, accusing her of suffering “from the rather material disadvantage of being wrong”.

Mr Bercow added that the former leader of the House “didn’t have a strong grasp of parliamentary procedure”.

He also said that he has never bullied anyone in his life, and revealed that he would accept a peerage if it was offered to him.

Speaking on Sky News, Mr Bercow addressed criticism that he did not remain impartial in his role when overseeing Brexit-related business.

Mr Bercow said: “My job was to stand up for Parliament. On the issue of Brexit, the truth of the matter is, if you look back, the consistent thread in my speakership was that I stood up for the rights of minorities to be heard.

“When Brexiteers were in the minority on the Conservative side, in fact, when the word Brexiteer hadn’t even been coined, they were known as Eurosceptics, I consistently gave them their head.”

“And as for Andrea Leadsom, well Andrea was perfectly entitled to her views, she didn’t have a very strong grasp of parliamentary procedure, and she was entitled to her opinion, but she suffered from the rather material disadvantage of being wrong.”

1.45am



1.40am

The new Speaker of the House Sir Lindsay Hoyle has held his Chorley seat with 67.30% of the vote)

Traditionally the Speaker stands unopposed, and in the vote he faced only a Green candidate and an Independent, although that independent Mark Brexit-Smith got 23% of the vote in the Lancashire seat.

1.26am

Arron Banks, the co-founder of the Leave.EU campaign, said it was “job done” after Tory Remainer MPs were “purged” from the party.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: “This has always been about pressure. What we’ve tried to do is return the Conservative party to its core roots which I think we have done.”

He said: “Let’s say 40 or so strong Remainers in parliament, 30 are gone.”

Mr Banks was sitting in the studio next to former Liberal Democrat MP Heidi Allen, who quit the Tories over Brexit, who chipped in and said the word “purged”.

Mr Banks agreed and said: “Purged, I would say,” adding: “We set out to make the Conservative party conservative again and I think it’s job done. Well done to Boris.”

1.23am

Outgoing Labour MP for Vauxhall Kate Hoey, who campaigned for Leave in the EU referendum, tweeted:

Outgoing Labour MP for Vauxhall Kate Hoey, who campaigned for Leave in the EU referendum, tweeted:

Meanwhile, another Labour MP who has stepped down – former deputy leader Tom Watson – was asked on Channel 4 if Jeremy Corbyn had to go and he replied: “No I don’t think he has to go. I think more importantly before you have any talk of a leadership election in the Labour Party, first of all let’s find out if these exit polls are correct.

“But if they do represent a big defeat for us, we have to have a proper analysis of why this has happened.

“We’ve stood on two manifestos that are broadly similar in the last two elections. Many of the policies within them the polls told us were popular with voters. We need to find out what went wrong.”

He added: “Boris Johnson is going to rule this country for five years. The Labour Party can find some space for itself to understand what it has to do to reconnect with the millions of voters it’s lost in the last decade, otherwise it won’t have a future.”

1.20am

Ken Livingstone, the former Labour MP and Mayor of London, predicts Jeremy Corbyn will resign.

He said his friend and ally had paid the price for several aspects of his campaign, including not taking more action against anti-Semitism.

“The Jewish vote wasn’t very helpful,” Mr Livingstone told PA news agency.

“Jeremy should have tackled that issue far earlier than he did. It looks like the end for Jeremy, which is disappointing for me since I’m a close ally. I’m sure he’ll have to resign tomorrow.”

1.14am

It is now 49 days until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU – made all the more likely by the predicted Tory gains tonight.

1.06am

1.04am

Political rivals Lord Buckethead and Count Binface have clashed in the Prime Minister’s constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

With Boris Johnson not expected to appear in Uxbridge for some time, it was left to the fringe candidates to take centre stage as the election count got under way,

Independent Count Binface told the PA news agency: “If I get a big fat zero that would be a record.”

Lord Buckethead and Count Binface… still not as surreal as Boris Johnson correcting a child who shouted "boobies" about the Incredible Hulk during the campaign, but here we are.

Comedian Jon Harvey, who plays the Count, was seen mocking Lord Buckethead – making a thumbs down behind his back, shouting “Fake news” and singing the American national anthem.

Mr Harvey previously ran as Lord Buckethead in Theresa May’s constituency in 2017, but cited “an unpleasant battle on the planet Copyright” as the reason behind the switch to Count Binface.