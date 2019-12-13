Donald Trump has congratulated Boris Johnson on his “great win” in the General Election, and said the UK and US would be free to strike a “massive” new trade deal after Brexit.

The American president said the agreement had the potential to be “far bigger and more lucrative” than any deal which could have been made with the European Union.

The Prime Minister’s victory puts Britain firmly on course to leave the EU next month, and he will seek to strike a free trade deal by the end of 2020.

Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his great WIN! Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT. This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the E.U. Celebrate Boris! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2019

Mr Trump tweeted: “Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his great WIN! Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT.

“This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the E.U. Celebrate Boris!”