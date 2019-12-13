Boris Johnson’s landslide election victory dominated newspaper websites on Friday morning as Britain woke up to find out about a disappointing night for Labour.

The Mail Online said the result represents the “Dawn of Boris’s Britain”, while The Sun hailed the Prime Minister as “Father Brexmas”.

Boris Johnson hails his massive Brexit mandate as election results put Tories on track for EIGHTY majority #GE2019 https://t.co/O324qHCwpe pic.twitter.com/fr0iOYl7UB — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) December 13, 2019

The Telegraph, The Times and The Financial Times lead on Mr Johnson saying that his election victory gives him a strong mandate from the British people.

Boris Johnson said that the results thus far had shown that “this one-nation Conservative government has been given a powerful mandate to get Brexit done” https://t.co/uHXMfujwSE — The Times (@thetimes) December 13, 2019

Labour winning Putney, a south-west London constituency, is indicative of a potential fissure running through the UK — the Tories in serious trouble in Remain-backing urban areas but cleaning up in the former Labour heartlands https://t.co/zbPMn32WwV — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 13, 2019

Meanwhile both The Mirror and The Guardian report that the result means that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will not lead his party into another election.

UK general election 2019: Jeremy Corbyn says he won't lead Labour into next election – live news https://t.co/v9SCmnhJ08 — The Guardian (@guardian) December 13, 2019

The Metro branded the result as “dramatic”, while the Daily Star reports that Mr Johnson was able to secure a “massive Tory win in Labour heartlands”.

Tory party officially declared winners of General Election after dramatic night https://t.co/lOelSp6ty2 via @MetroUK — Zoe Drewett (@zoelouisedrew) December 13, 2019

#BorisJohnson triumphant as he holds seat after leading Tories to huge election winhttps://t.co/kapwGtXccZ — Daily Star (@dailystar) December 13, 2019

The Express labelled the result as a “political earthquake”.

The Independent put the result in a historical context, noting that the Tories have secured their biggest landslide since Margaret Thatcher, while the Labour Party has suffered its worst result since Clement Attlee was leader.

Boris Johnson has secured the biggest Tory landslide since Thatcher in 1987, while Jeremy Corbyn has led Labour to its worst result since Attlee, analysis shows #GE2019 https://t.co/FwT2TYGLMv — The Independent (@Independent) December 13, 2019

The Yorkshire Post and The i both report the sweeping majority that has returned Mr Johnson to Number 10.