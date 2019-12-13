Boris Johnson returned the biggest Conservative majority since 1987 at the General Election.

The Prime Minister has already started the work of governing in the hours after confirming his thumping victory, having secured an 80-seat majority.

(PA Graphics)

He spoke with Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the resurgent SNP, to reiterate his opposition to a second independence referendum in Scotland.

Afterwards, he took calls from German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to discuss the next steps on Brexit.

Here is what else could be planned for the early tenure of a majority Government under Mr Johnson’s leadership.

– December 14

The PM is expected to travel to meet newly-elected Tory MPs.

The Tories dismantled Labour’s so-called “red wall” of seats in the North and Midlands thanks to huge swings and the Brexit Party eating into Labour majorities.

The Tories snatched tens of seats off Labour at the election on Thursday (Jacob King/PA)

Areas that had not elected a Tory MP for decades, if ever – the likes of Bishop Auckland in the North East, Bolsover in Derbyshire and Blackpool South in Lancashire – went blue as Leave-voting areas switched their allegiance away from Labour.

– December 16

The former London mayor is expected to announce a new-look team next week and his re-shuffle could start as soon as Monday.

There will be impressive election campaign performers who he will be looking to promote and others who bungled and may be demoted as a result.

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg, who sparked controversy with his insensitive comments about the Grenfell Tower fire at the start of the campaign, could be in the latter camp.

Jacob Rees-Mogg kept a low profile during the campaign after his Grenfell Tower comments (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The likes of Michael Gove, currently Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, and Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak are touted for bigger roles.

– December 17

MPs will return to Westminster and begin the process of swearing in, where they take an oath of allegiance.

The process usually lasts a few days, but will be rushed through in two in order to allow for a Queen’s Speech before Christmas.

– December 19

The Queen will formally open Parliament on Thursday, but with “reduced ceremonial elements”.

Another Queen’s Speech is due to take place (Tolga Akmen/PA)

The last State Opening took place on October 14, 10 days before Mr Johnson called for a General Election.

– December 20

The Conservatives have pledged to re-introduce Mr Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement Bill (Wab), which would ratify the deal with Brussels, in December as an “early Christmas present” for voters.

This could mean MPs sitting on Friday in order for the Bill to be introduced at first reading.

– January 2020

Assuming Parliament rises for its usual Christmas recess, MPs would be back in Westminster in early January to pass the Brexit Bill.

They would have just a few weeks to get the legislation through both houses before the January 31 deadline.

– February and beyond

Mr Johnson has made much of “getting Brexit done” so the country’s priorities of health, education and infrastructure can be given attention.

Now he no longer has concerns over passing bills through Parliament thanks to his 80-seat majority, fresh legislation to pave the way for his domestic agenda is expected.

In a speech outside Number 10 on Friday, he told voters: “I want to thank you for the trust you have placed in us, and in me, and we will work round the clock to repay your trust and deliver on your priorities.”

A further reshuffle is also rumoured as he gears up for trade talks with the European Union, with the intention of signing-off a free trade deal in only 11 months.