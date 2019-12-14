A union is claiming victory over Scotrail in a long-running dispute about the role of managers on trains, which saw more than 50 services cancelled in a week.

The row came after the operator tried to force driver team managers (DTMs) to cover up to three drivers’ shifts a week in addition to their normal job, without consultation from TSSA.

Work to rule industrial action has been ongoing since August, and last week saw more than 50 trains cancelled across Glasgow, Perth, Aberdeen and Dundee.

Manuel Cortes, TSSA general secretary, said, “I’m glad that ScotRail has finally come to its senses and made us an offer that is acceptable for our members.

“Abellio should never have tried to bypass proper consultation in favour of bullying our members into changing their job descriptions.

“This is good news for long-suffering passengers. Last weekend, over 50 trains were cancelled due to our work to rule and I am glad that we will now be able to lift that.”

The deal reached between the TSSA and ScotRail includes a suspension of the requirement for DTMs to drive trains as a last resort until April, however they can volunteer to cover shortages on their rest days for a payment of £375.

DTMs normally work 37 hours a week over five shifts, while drivers work four shifts of 12 hours.

The union claims DTMs would have had inadequate time to carry out their own duties if they had had to cover three driver shifts a week, as the operator had tried to do.