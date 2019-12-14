One woman has been seriously injured and another has suffered minor injuries after a stabbing incident.

Greater Manchester Police said they responded to reports of a double stabbing on Atherton Road in Hindley, Greater Manchester, at about 10.30am on Saturday.

Several ambulances were called the scene and the women, both believed to be in their 20s, were taken to hospital, a North West Ambulance Service spokeswoman told the PA news agency.

One woman remains in hospital with serious injuries while the other woman, who suffered minor injuries, has been discharged.

The incident is not being treated as terror-related and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, police said.