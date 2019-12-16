Riot police have fired tear gas against demonstrators in Hong Kong, ending a short lull in protest-related violence.

Police said early on Monday that they fired the choking gas after unrest erupted overnight in the Mongkok district of Kowloon.

Police say radical protesters threw bricks at officers and tossed traffic cones at a police vehicle. They also set fires and blocked roads.

Video footage showed police squirting pepper spray in the direction of journalists and ganging up to beat a man with their truncheons.

The unrest and scattered confrontations in shopping malls earlier on Sunday ended what had been a lull of a couple of weeks in protest-linked violence.