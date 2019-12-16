NHS staff have created a heartwarming Christmas video complete with dancing elves and flashing ambulance lights in an effort to spread a bit of seasonal joy.

The festive music video features smiling paramedics twirling and jiving around their ambulance station to the tune of Merry Christmas Everyone.

At a time of year when they are often called to deal with “tragic circumstances”, staff at Worthing Ambulance Station came together to have a bit of fun and put a smile on people’s faces.

Jodie Gough, an emergency care support worker at the West Sussex station, came up with the idea with her paramedic colleague David Sneddon-Plumb.

Everyone got involved (Jodie Gough/David Sneddon-Plumb/Worthing Ambulance Service/PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency, Ms Gough, 26, said: “It’s not often we get a lot of joy at the ambulance station, and especially at this time of year we can go to a lot of tragic circumstances.

“It’s a very demanding job, it’s very tiring, it’s very emotional, especially coming towards Christmas as well.

“It was just done to spread a bit of festive cheer.”

Everyone from paramedics and medical staff to “make ready” workers got involved, recording bits of video in their lunch breaks that were then stitched together.

Many are dressed up in elf costumes or wearing tinsel over their work uniforms.

Jodie Gough pushing David Sneddon-Plumb on a stretcher in the video (Jodie Gough/David Sneddon-Plumb/Worthing Ambulance Service/PA)

Aspiring paramedic Ms Gough said her favourite moment in the video is where she is pushing Mr Sneddon-Plumb, 34, across the ambulance depot on a stretcher while he does leg kicks to the music.

She added: “We are in uniform that can be quite intimidating to some people but we are just real people that enjoy a laugh as much as everyone and I hope that people feel that they can approach us if they need to.

“It was lovely, I was really surprised at how many people wanted to get involved.”

The music video has already proven to be a hit and has drawn attention from other ambulance stations across the country who are keen to take on their West Sussex colleagues next year.

Staff recorded bits of video in their lunch breaks (Jodie Gough/David Sneddon-Plumb/Worthing Ambulance Service/PA)

Worthing Ambulance Station is run by the South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said: “We are really supportive of the video.

“It’s a great video put together by our Worthing staff.

“Christmas is a busy time of year for the ambulance service and the video clearly represents the camaraderie which always exists but which is especially valuable at this time of year.”