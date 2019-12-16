The police watchdog has begun an independent investigation after a man was shot by an officer in Hull.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed that investigators are interviewing officers and gathering footage of the incident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 35-year-old man remains in hospital, where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Dave Ford, IOPC interim regional director, said: “We have begun an independent investigation following a police shooting in Hull in the early hours of Sunday 15 December.

A man was left in a critical condition after he was shot by police (Dave Higgens/PA)

“A 35-year-old man was shot by a Humberside Police officer on Hessle Road after they received reports of a man being in possession of a firearm at approximately 1am.

“We attended the scene and the police post-incident procedures on Sunday and have today confirmed that this will be independently investigated.

“The investigation is at an early stage but we can confirm that we are securing footage of the incident and we will be independently reviewing this over the coming days.

“We will also gather accounts from all police officers and staff directly involved, as part of our evidence gathering.

“Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by this incident.”

The scene on Hessle Road (Dave Higgens/PA)

Speaking at a press conference at Humberside Police HQ on Sunday, Deputy Chief Constable Chris Rowley said officers did not believe the incident was terror-related.

He added: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man and also with those officers who were involved in the incident.

“In incidents like this, our officers have to make very difficult decisions in very difficult circumstances.

“I would like to reassure the local community that incidents like this are very rare.”