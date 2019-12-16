British Airways pilots who are members of Balpa have accepted a revised pay offer, the union has confirmed.

Some 1,700 flights due to carry nearly 200,000 passengers were grounded during a two-day strike in September.

Heathrow Airport was worst affected by the walkout.

British Airways had offered a pay rise of 11.5% over three years but pilots demanded a larger share of the airline’s profits.

Balpa general secretary Brian Strutton said during the strike that its members had taken “big pay cuts to help the company through hard times”.

The union said in a statement on Monday: “A ballot of British Airways pilots closed today following the dispute over pay and terms and conditions.

“Members of Balpa employed by British Airways voted nearly nine to one to accept the final agreement which was proposed by Acas (the conciliation service) and recommended by Balpa and its British Airways reps.”