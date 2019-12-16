Members of the House of Lords do not receive a salary, but Baroness Nicky Morgan is likely to still take home a large paycheque after her reappointment to Cabinet.

The former Loughborough MP is resuming the role of secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport (DCMS) after being made a life peer.

A minster of state with a seat in the House of Lords is entitled to £81,485 each year, according to Government figures from April.

The figure for a secretary of state sitting in the Lords was not given in the April 2019 figures, but by comparison, their Commons counterparts are entitled to £37,000 more than their minister colleagues – £34,087 compared to £71,090.

Members of the Lords also get an expenses allowance when they attend Parliament.

They can choose to receive £305 per day, plus travel expenses alongside access to subsidised restaurants. Alternatively, they can claim £150 attendance per day instead.

Baroness Morgan held a number of junior ministerial roles before becoming education secretary under David Cameron in July 2014.

After making it into the Commons in 2010 at the second attempt, she was quickly earmarked by Mr Cameron as a potential star and was made a ministerial aide within months.

From 2013, she then progressed through the roles of economic secretary to the Treasury, financial secretary to the Treasury, and women and equalities minister in April 2014, before she was additionally handed the education brief three months later.