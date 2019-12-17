The front pages are dominated by Government machinations to separate from Brussels at all costs.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to “enshrine 2020 Brexit in law” and take the country out of the bloc with or without a trade deal next year, which The Independent refers to as putting “no-deal Brexit back on the table”.

The Daily Express says the PM will “defy EU”, The Times reports that Mr Johnson has taken a “tough new line on Brexit trade talks” and the Financial Times leads with “Johnson vow on Brexit transition raises fear of cliff-edge next year”.

Rebecca Long-Bailey has a “clear run as candidate of Labour left” for the leadership of the party, according to The Guardian.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has criticised Labour’s “ludicrous” explanation for its election loss, the i reports.

The theft of £50 million worth of gems from Tamara Ecclestone’s mansion was an “inside job”, her father Bernie has said on the front of Metro.

The Sun says Lotto-winning builder Steve Thomson has “turned Santa” as he does his West Sussex customers’ jobs for free.

A drone flying near a British airport came within 10 feet of a private jet used by celebrities and members of the royal family as it prepared to land, the Daily Mirror reports.

Staying with the royals, and the Daily Mail reports the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has said it is wrong to expect members of the monarchy to behave like “superhuman saints”.

And the Daily Star presents a “Cut out and keep souvenir edition” of a “Smug” Gary Lineker after the former footballer apologised for naming Ben Stokes as the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year before award voting began.