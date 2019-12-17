The nasty surprise of the battery running out on wireless headphones could soon be a thing of the past.

Audio firm JBL has developed concept headphones which use solar energy to charge, offering “virtually unlimited playtime”.

Solar cell maker Exeger is working on the project, using material specifically engineered to generate power from indirect and indoor light, as well as the sun.

JBL has launched a crowdfunding page to get insight and feedback from customers on the self-charging headphones, currently known as Reflect Eternal.

JBL’s self-charging headphones concept (JBL/PA)

The manufacturer anticipates that two-and-a-half hours outside each day is enough to keep the headphones going for unlimited listening between standard charging.

“We are looking forward to hearing from our customers and workshopping this sustainable technology with them in real time,” said David Owens, vice president of business development at Harman, JBL’s parent company.

“JBL has been working closely with our partners at Exeger to bring this cutting-edge solar technology into a headphone with JBL’s legendary Pro Sound, and we hope our customers are as excited about it as we are.

“JBL is pleased to be working with the right partners to contribute where we can to a more sustainable future.”