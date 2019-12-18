Thousands of nurses have warned “enough is enough” as they went on strike for the first time.

Crowds of demonstrating healthcare workers protested outside hospitals across Northern Ireland in an unprecedented show of anger at pay levels they say are lagging behind counterparts in England and Wales and under-staffing.

The action saw around 9,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) walk out on Wednesday morning for 12 hours, supported by other healthcare workers including paramedics.

Routine medical appointments have been cancelled, minor injury units closed and there will be delays to some ambulance responses. Social services workers are also taking industrial action.

RCN Northern Ireland director Pat Cullen said: “They have tolerated this for so long and they say today enough is enough and we need to see something change for patients.”

The political vacuum caused by the collapse of powersharing at Stormont means no ministers are in place to decide whether to grant the pay demands or use extra cash to reduce Northern Ireland’s long waiting lists for treatment.

The picket line outside the Royal Hospital in Belfast as nurses across Northern Ireland take part in a 12-hour strike (Liam McBurney/PA)

A short distance from Stormont, at the Ulster Hospital in East Belfast, more than 100 striking nurses and healthcare workers gathered either side of the main gates for a noisy protest.

A speaker played music and car horns from passing motorists sounded constantly in support. A few ambulances turned on sirens in a show of solidarity.

A total of 1,600 outpatient appointments have been cancelled in the Ulster Hospital’s administrative area. Only nine of 160 planned surgeries are going ahead.

The walkout has been organised by the Royal College of Nursing (Liam McBurney/PA)

A newly-qualified registered nurse in Northern Ireland earns £1,875 less than the same role in Scotland and £1,419 less than in England and Wales. For a specialist nurse, the difference is up to £4,677, the RCN said.

Civil servants running public services cannot find enough extra cash to satisfy the RCN, while just under 2,800 posts remain unfilled.

Last year the NHS in Northern Ireland spent £52 million on temporary agency nurses and the RCN believes that money could be reallocated to tackle shortfalls in permanent workforce numbers.

Joanne Stephenson, a nurse at the Ulster Hospital on the outskirts of Dundonald, said: “People have got to the end of their tether, there’s only so much good will.

Paramedics join the picket line outside the Royal Hospital in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

“They are working overtime, they are not getting breaks, they are not getting a chance to do what they want to do and they are going home and there’s tears, there’s real tears about what staff want to be able to do but can’t do.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith has said finding a solution will be among his top priorities during talks he has called with the local political parties, but he stressed health is a devolved matter.

A special summit on health is due to be held on Thursday.

On the eve of the strike, Sinn Fein criticised Mr Smith for not meeting them in an 11th-hour bid to avert the action.

Head of the Civil Service David Sterling has warned restoring pay parity with England and Wales would cost £30 million per year, cash which could take 120,000 people off waiting lists for treatment.

Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith has said finding a solution will be among his top priorities during talks he has called with the local political parties (Liam McBurney/PA)

Nearly 300,000 people in Northern Ireland were on a waiting list for a first appointment with a consultant, according to Department of Health figures published last summer.

Sinn Fein and the Democratic Unionists, Northern Ireland’s two largest parties, suffered some reverses in last week’s General Election.

They face another Assembly election if they do not agree by next month to return to powersharing and retake the tiller over increasingly-stretched public services.