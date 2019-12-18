The Prince of Wales is to visit Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories in January to carry out a series of official engagements for the first time, Clarence House has announced.

Charles – who has twice visited Israel to attend the funerals of statesmen – has been invited to join delegates attending the World Holocaust Forum by Israel’s president, Reuven Rivlin.

Next month, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will attend events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. pic.twitter.com/IkPujFq0i2 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) December 18, 2019

The Duchess of Cornwall will also attend a Holocaust event when she travels to Poland to join commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Camilla will attend a service at the former death camp on January 27 – International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Clarence House said in a statement: “The World Holocaust Forum will be held at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre in Jerusalem, and will commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

“At the invitation of Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas, the prince will also visit the Occupied Palestinian Territories where His Royal Highness will also undertake engagements on behalf of the British Government.”

The Duke of Cambridge during a visit to the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City in 2018 (Tim Rooke/PA)

Charles will attend the World Holocaust Forum on January 23, and while in Israel will also undertake a number of visits on behalf of the British Government.

The heir to the throne’s forthcoming trip will follow one made by his son the Duke of Cambridge who toured Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories in 2018.

Charles travelled to Jerusalem to attend the funerals of President Shimon Peres in 2016 and Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995.