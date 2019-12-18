Police have released a photo of a road accident victim’s “horrific” injuries after she was knocked down by a hit-and-run driver.
The woman, who has not been named but is aged in her 40s, was crossing Branston Road in Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire, at around 8.30pm last Friday when she was struck by a car.
The vehicle then made off from the scene in the direction of the A38.
The woman was taken to hospital with a broken nose, extensive swelling and bruising to her face. She also lost six teeth in the incident.
Pc Chris Bower said: “This was a serious incident that left a woman with horrific injuries.
“An investigation into the collision is ongoing but anyone with information or who may have seen a vehicle make off from the scene is asked to get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments are closed on this article.