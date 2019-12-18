EE has announced the switching-on of 5G in six new UK locations, taking the number of towns and cities with access to the operator’s 5G network to 50.

The firm’s new data network is now available in Hull, Leeds, Newcastle, Nottingham, Sheffield and Sunderland, EE confirmed on Wednesday.

5G is the next generation of mobile data network, offering speeds several times that of current-generation 4G.

The mobile operator – which is owned by BT – began its 5G network rollout in May, initially launching coverage in London, Edinburgh, Belfast, Cardiff, Birmingham and Manchester.

Fellow operators Vodafone, O2 and Three have since begun their own introductions of 5G coverage.

EE said that, as well as beginning the rollout of 5G networks in the new towns and cities, it is also taking it to a number of new “high footfall” locations, including London Euston station, Cardiff Central station, Bath Street and St Enoch Square in Glasgow, Kingspan stadium in Belfast, and Coventry’s Council House and cathedral ruins.

The company has now set a target of having 5G in more than 70 towns and cities by March 2020, which it says will be in time for the next round of major 5G device launches.

Marc Allera, chief executive of BT’s consumer division, said: “We switched on the UK’s first 5G network in May, and this is another milestone towards keeping our customers connected 100% of the time. We’re leading the way in the UK, with 4G and 5G coverage in more places than any other operator.

“Adding 5G to more cities and towns – and expanding our 5G coverage in each place – is helping us to always deliver the best mobile experience to our customers.”