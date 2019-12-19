There will be no let up to the wind and rain pounding parts of the UK in the run up to Christmas as a low pressure system sweeps across the country.

The heavy weather seen in Northern Ireland, south-west England and Wales is set to continue over one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

The Met Office has warned drivers to beware of flash flooding and standing water with between 60mm and 90mm of rain falling before the end of the week.

A yellow weather warning for strong winds stretching from south western Scotland, Northern Ireland, and the west coast of England and Wales is in place until 3am on Thursday morning.

It's a real day of two types of weather 🌁🌬️ 🌫️ In Scotland and where #fog has lingered in northeast England temperatures are still hovering around #freezing 🥶 🌧️ #Rain and strong winds have brought milder conditions to southwest England 🌬️ pic.twitter.com/Jzk1ZmQyu2 — Met Office (@metoffice) December 18, 2019

Coastal areas could see gusts of up to 70mph.

The wind warning intersects a yellow rain warning covering all of Cornwall and the south of England that is in force until 12pm on Friday.

Although the weather has been mild this festive season, Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gunderson thinks we could see a cold snap just in time for Christmas morning.

“At the moment there are signs for a drier, quieter spell of weather just in time for the Christmas period, with the potential for colder temperatures making things feel a little more festive,” he said.

Fit for a Christmas card – Balmoral in the snow (Jane Barlow/PA)

Not everywhere has experienced unseasonably warm weather – Balmoral Castle was picture-perfect after snowfall in the Highlands earlier this week.

Parts of Yorkshire and Northumberland were also coated in white.